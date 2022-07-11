Alex Cuthbert ruled out of Wales’ decisive third Test against South Africa

Wales wing Alex Cuthbert is out of the Test series decider against South Africa on Saturday due to a shoulder injury.

And Wales head coach Wayne Pivac will hope the bad news ends there as his players prepare for the Cape Town showdown.

Captain Dan Biggar took a blow to his shoulder during the 13-12 victory in Bloemfontein and went off just after half-time, while prop Dillon Lewis departed the action with an arm problem.

Cuthbert was forced off after just 17 minutes, being replaced by Josh Adams.

“Alex Cuthbert has been ruled out of the remainder of Wales’ Test series in South Africa following the shoulder injury he sustained during the second Test in Bloemfontein,” the Welsh Rugby Union said.

“No replacement will be called up.”

Wales star George North, meanwhile, is relishing “the brilliant experience” of a deciding encounter against the world champions.

North and company have given themselves a chance of winning the three-match series after levelling matters, with a first victory against the Springboks in South Africa arriving at Wales’ 12th attempt.

And it has set up a blistering tour finale, with Wales targeting a feat that appeared pure fantasy just over three months ago when they were beaten at home by Italy.

For North, who is set to start alongside Nick Tompkins in midfield, it would also see him become the most-capped back in Wales men’s international rugby history, overtaking Stephen Jones’ mark of 104 Test appearances.

“The squad is in a really good place. We could feel a performance coming in our preparation,” North told www.wru.co.uk.

This is why you play rugby at this level and put yourself through every minute of pain

“We showed great character in digging in defensively. There are still some bits to tidy up on, but it was a big step forward from the first Test to the second, and I think there is another gear to go.

“This is why you play rugby at this level and put yourself through every minute of pain – it is to get yourself into a position to play in games like the one in Cape Town, and this is what it comes down to.

“The first game was a proper Test match, the second came down to one point and that has teed us up nicely for the third Test. I am sure Cape Town will be a brilliant experience.

“We came out here in 2014 and didn’t do the job then, and facing the world champions on their own stamping ground is tough.

“The first Test set the standard for both teams. No backward steps were taken and the second Test felt even more on edge, as it should have done.

“We had a lot to tidy up with our discipline and penalty count. With a new squad it was always going to be a mixture of edgy rugby and feeling their way into the game of the Springboks.

“We felt rough after last week, especially with the way it finished (Wales lost 32-29), and to come out and get one back is brilliant. With one more game to go in Cape Town, it builds the excitement beautifully.”

