Tino Sabbatelli says long-time members of the industry, even those within WWE, have told him that the company dropped the ball with him. Sabbatelli, who spent several seasons in the NFL, signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2014, and he debuted in 2015. But the promising young star never reached the next level, as he eventually suffered a concussion that sidelined him for 10 months. He also missed time with a torn pectoral muscle during his time with the company before WWE released him in 2020. WWE reportedly re-signed him in October 2020 and cut him again a few months later.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO