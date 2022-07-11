ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standale Home Studio gives back to community

By Jessica Jurczak
WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – You might have some free time this summer and it can be a good time to get some organizing and deep cleaning done! There are lots of areas in your home to tackle and a great place to get...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

Your dream home awaits at Oaks of Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – When it comes to deciding where we are going to live, location is a primary factor. One other important consideration for so many of us is lifestyle! If you are at least 55 years of age and looking to move out of your forever home and want to experience a community that offers an active lifestyle, you will definitely want to check out Oaks of Rockford. As Terri recently discovered, from the beautiful pool to the pickleball court, there’s lots to do in this vibrant community!
ROCKFORD, MI
WOOD

Find tranquility & peace at the Lavender Labyrinth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – A West Michigan farm is getting a lot of attention, because it offers a one of kind experience. Cherry Point Farm & Market in Shelby is home to an enormous Lavender Labyrinth that’s been attracting attention from all over the world. During the months of July and August, the lavender is at its peak and in full bloom. It’s a mix of flowers and herbs, making up an over 2-mile labyrinth.
SHELBY, MI
WOOD

Pick fresh blueberries in Holland this summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a fun activity that gets the whole family outside and lets you take home fresh, local produce, we have an idea! Bowerman Blueberries Farm Market allows you the experience of picking your own blueberries this summer! They’re located in Holland and we’re taking you to the farm today.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Maranda Brings Park Party Recess to West Ottawa

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Maranda and the Park Party team surprised Great Lakes Elementary in West Ottawa with a park party recess. The kids were amazed as they got to enjoy inflatable slides, fun houses, foods, princesses, dancing to music, giveaways and a whole lot more. While the Park Party Recesses are not open to the public, this new format helps to support children in our community.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WOOD

6th Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration to take place in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-The community is invited to celebrate the amazing life and legacy of Mike Sadler on July 17, 2022. Atwater Brewery, producers of Hey Diddle Diddle, will host the Annual Mike Sadler Legacy Celebration. This year will be the six annual celebration. Each ticket includes admission, two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Relive the past at the Getty Drive-In in Muskegon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many people have great memories from drive-in theaters. Now, you can relive those memories with Getty Drive-In in Muskegon! Getty Drive-In plays movies each night of the week and there are four screens, which each play a double feature! The drive-in does a great job at maintaining all the charm it had generations ago.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique hosting summer sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s summer and that means vacations, quick weekend getaways or evenings at gatherings and concerts. When we’re packing and prepping, of course we’re keeping fashion in mind, like the perfect hat and coverup for the beach, bright sunny colors and cool whites are on trend. Terri got the chance to stop by Myrtle Mae’s Chic Boutique, where they’ve got great summer items on sale right now!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Fun New Attractions at Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Craig’s Cruisers Silver Lake There are many fun activities for your family to enjoy this summer at Craig’s Cruisers in Silver Lake. For decades, the Silver Lake Craig’s Cruisers has been a staple for family fun in West Michigan. The fun continues to grow at Craig’s Cruisers, as they have added some fun attractions to their park. One of them is called the Dune Drop. This 130ft tower can hold up to 12 people and is sure to be a blast for any thrill seeker, as it drops you abruptly. To top that off, Craig’s Cruisers built a roller coaster that surrounds the Dune Drop, called the Pearly Whirly.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

WW2 History Comes To Life At The Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Air Zoo History is coming to life at the Air Zoo in Portage. For a decade, restoration teams at the Air Zoo have been working to restore a FM-2 Wildcat, that was lent to them. Did you know that the FM-2 Wildcat was one of the U.S Navy’s best fighter planes? Playing a big, early role, in helping the Allies win the Pacific theater during WW II. But how the plane was able to get into the hands of the Air Zoo is a story itself.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Help reduce key signs of aging with Plexaderm

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We all want to look and feel our best and as we age, that can mean trying to reduce the signs of aging. Today we’re going to be talking about Plexaderm and how it can help reduce some of those signs. Plexaderm works...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Check out summer fun at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer is a great time to visit Soaring Eagle Casino and it’s especially fun for families to visit the waterpark. This weekend things may get a little “wild” because the theme is all about a trip to the zoo! There will be crafts, scavenger hunts, movies and a live animal zoo both Friday and Saturday.
EAGLE, MI
WOOD

Check out local mushrooms at Mycophile’s Garden

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – So many people are looking for fresh and local produce and food, especially in these summer months. Here’s a place you’ll want to check out, especially if you like mushrooms! Chris from Mycophile’s Garden joins us today. For more information and...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A Ship Visits Lake Macatawa

Gayle and I happened to be at Kollen Park in Holland Tuesday evening. We heard a loud blast from a ship’s horn, just a little out of view from where we were (eating dinner at a picnic table). I ran (well, walked – I am in the “senior citizen” category now) to the water’s edge to see what was coming.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Calmer Day at Lake Michigan,

It’s a much calmer day at Lake Michigan. The pic. above is the beach at Holland State Park shortly after noon. At the time this pic. was taken, the wind was northwest at just 9 mph. Yesterday at 5:24 pm, the wind was a steady 24 mph at Holland State Park.
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

ULTA theft video

A video from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office shows security footage from the moment deputies say retail fraud was committed at ULTA Beauty on West Main Street in Oshtemo. (July 14, 2022)
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

