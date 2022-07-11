ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel Troubles Are Vexing This Summer – Here’s How to Cope

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BL6Px_0gbghdgC00

If balky supply chains, roaring inflation and a persistent pandemic aren’t enough to contend with, Americans have another headache – lousy travel experiences.

According to a brand-new study from Bankrate, 79% of U.S. travelers who’ve taken an overnight trip outside their local areas this year experienced at least one negative travel-related issue.

The report cites high prices (57%), long waits (29%), poor customer service (27%), hard-to-find availability (26%), lost money due to canceled or disrupted plans (14%), or something else (4%) as the most prominent problems tied to summer travel in 2022.

Underlying issues are driving poor consumer travel experiences, the report noted.

For instance, a majority of survey participants said transportation, dining and lodging cost more than usual. That’s no surprise when gasoline prices are up 49% over the past year, airline fares are up 38%, lodging away from home is up 22% and dining out costs 7% more, according to the latest CPI data.

“While many Americans are excited to travel again after being cooped up for the past couple of years due to the pandemic, they’re encountering substantially higher costs and lengthy waits,” said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.

“The situation may get worse before it gets better as pent-up demand is unleashed this summer. High demand is combining with the hottest inflation readings in four decades and ongoing staffing shortages.”

Reset Expectations

The good news? You don’t have to sit back and take many travel-related problems – not if you have a game plan first.

“Americans are going to need to be more flexible and creative than ever when it comes to traveling this summer,” said Colleen Carswell, hotel-solutions strategist at Carswell Enterprise, in Waynesville, N.C. “The No. 1 thing travelers should pack with them are the right expectations.”

This is especially true when it comes to reframing their belief that "if I pay more, I should get more," Carswell noted.

“This has now become the exception as opposed to the rule it once was,” she said. “Bottom line, in all aspects of travel, it's important to adjust thinking and expectations before hitting the road.”

Take Direct Action to Cut Costs, Avoid Snafus

Taking direct action can cut costs and untangle travel snafus.

“Start by looking for what you can get for free,” said Keri Baugh, a longtime traveler and founder of the blog Bon Voyage With Kids. “For example, look at your credit card reward points and see if they can be cashed in for either gift cards to use toward travel (like restaurant gift cards, Hotels.com gift cards, or gas station gift cards)“

Additionally, if you have any loyalty programs tied to a hotel or airline, check to see if you can use those for hotel stays. “On a recent road trip from Boston to Florida, we used my husband's Marriott (MAR) - Get Marriott International Report rewards points for two hotel nights en route, and didn't use any of our money," Baugh said.

Airlines can be a good opportunity to use your points. “My mother-in-law recently cashed in her airline points for a first-class ticket to visit us, and it only cost her $7 -- for the whole ticket,” Baugh said.

It’s also a good idea to leverage helpful apps like Gas Buddy for road trips.

“This app can help you find the cheapest gas station near you, which can save you money on the road,” Baugh noted.

“Also, use your own car, instead of renting one for a road trip or drive to a destination instead of fly. Though gas is expensive, it will be less than the cost of the flight, especially if the destination is within a five-to-six-hour drive. You may get to your destination faster given the massive flight delays and cancellations we’re seeing.”

Travelers can also save money by readjusting their overnight landing spots.

“We recommend staying in Airbnbs or hotels with kitchens/kitchenettes (like at Marriott Residence Inns),” Baugh said. “That way you can at least have breakfast in the room and cook other meals, as well.

If you plan to visit a city, get a City Pass.

“Most big cities have such passes, which can give you multiple entries to a variety of attractions at a significant discount (sometimes 40%) than purchasing tickets for these entrance fees individually,” Baugh said.

Additionally, if you plan to visit more than one national park this summer, look into the U.S. Parks Pass, which gives you a year of entrances at most national parks and numerous historical sites throughout the U.S. for $80.

“Plus, families of fourth-grade students can actually get into national parks for free, with a special program run by the National Park Service.”

Ask the Experts

Lastly, look at local tourist bureaus for planning help.

“While travel agents can in some places get you great deals, upgrades, VIP treatment, and even some bonuses, families can also check local tourism bureaus to help save money,” Baugh said.

Baugh’s in the middle of planning her family’s summer trip to Europe, and she finds working with local travel bureaus a “big help.”

“By reaching out to the country or city's touirism bureau, the tourism bureau can actually help plan an itinerary, connect you with local tour companies and activities, tell you what is free, and provide recommended accommodations that can help you build the vacation you want for much less than the cost of a group tour," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
Inc.com

Southwest Airlines Just Revealed an Enormous Advantage. Why Doesn't Everyone Do This?

Sometimes, entrepreneurs can't admit the brutal truth. They fall in love with their businesses, and they insist that they're unique and special (supposedly). But that miscalculation leaves them vulnerable to all kinds of external forces. With that in mind, let's explore an impressive story about Southwest Airlines. In short, Southwest...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

A Delta passenger asked a simple question. The answer was a disaster

The airlines survived the latest holiday weekend, likely better than some of their customers. The airlines are almost getting bullish now. Why, Delta and United both insist that problems with flight delays are largely the fault of Air Traffic Control rather than, say, the fact that airlines let far too many competent people leave during the COVID-19 pandemic while they trousered billions of taxpayer dollars.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Itinerary#Travel Agents#Gas Prices#Marriott#Americans#Bankrate
The Independent

World’s biggest cruise ship sent to scrapyard before ever setting sail

What was set to be the world’s largest cruise ship by passenger capacity is being sent to the scrapyard - before it ever had a chance to set sail.The 9,000-passenger, 20-deck vessel, Global Dream II, was designed with an outdoor waterpark and a plush cinema, but has never left the dock.Built by German-Hong Kong shipbuilding business MV Wefrten, it was almost completed when the company filed for bankruptcy at the beginning of this year. A buyer for the giant ship has yet to be found, with German cruise industry magazine An Bord reporting that engines and parts would be...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
ZDNet

He flew American Airlines, she flew United. For both, the unthinkable happened

A lot of Americans are thinking twice these days. Should they fly somewhere, anywhere? Or should they tolerate the high price of gas and drive somewhere, anywhere?. Currently, America's airlines seem to enjoy all the efficiency and competence of, well, America's politicians. Delta, for example, got so desperate that it...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Protest on the runway: Southwest Airlines pilots line up in anger at poor staffing and long hours as airport chaos continues across the nation with 200 flight canceled today after 14,000 over the weekend

Nearly 1,300 Southwest Airline pilots gathered outside the Dallas Love Field airport on Tuesday to protest ongoing staff shortages as travel chaos continued on the first official day of summer - with more than 200 flights across the United States canceled. The Southwest Pilots Association called for better treatment of...
DALLAS, TX
Mashed

Once Popular Frozen Foods That No One Eats Anymore

Frozen food would be something of futuristic imagination without Clarence Birdseye, the father of the method and founder of Birds Eye frozen foods. Birdseye took ancient preservation techniques dating back to 1000 B.C. in China and modernized them in order to package, transport, and sell frozen foods while maintaining their freshness (via Eater). That was in 1930, and since then, frozen foods have diversified from Swanson's inception of the TV dinner to the growing cultural phenomenon behind Trader Joe's expansive range of frozen meals, meatballs, mac and cheese, and other finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
86K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy