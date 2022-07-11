ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Theatrical Release Of Stephen King Pic ‘Salem’s Lot’ Moves From Post Labor Day To Spring 2023; ‘House Party’ Undated On HBO Max

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

The start of the fall box office just got bleaker as Warner Bros is moving New Line’s adaptation of Stephen King vampire novel Salem’s Lot from Sept. 9 to April 21, 2023. I hear the move is due to Covid-related delays in the post production realm. The Gary Dauberman-directed pic also had a handful of days of additional photography six weeks ago.

That post Labor Day weekend is a rich one that Warner Bros/New Line created for horror movie fare, beginning with Stephen King’s It in 2017 which debuted to the month’s all-time record of $123.4M. Warner continued to tap that weekend in 2018 with The Nun which saw the best opening for The Conjuring franchise with $53.8M and again in 2019 with It: Chapter Two which debuted to $91M (Dauberman adapted the It movies for the big screen).

Now, without a big IP movie like Salem’s Lot, we’ll truly be in a desert at the box office.

After a recent successful weekend at the box office where all movies rocked to $236.1M thanks to Disney/Marvel’s $143M opening of Thor: Love and Thunder, and a great summer box office of $2.27 billion, just 12% off 2019; there remains a great chasm on the theatrical release schedule in regards to tentpole fare in the wake of Sony’s Bullet Train on Aug. 5. up until Oct. 14 when Blumhouse/Universal/Miramax’s Halloween Ends arrives as well as New Line/Warner Bros.’ Black Adam on Oct. 21.

Don’t get us wrong: the studios have programmed movies, but much smaller adult leaning fare like Tri Star’s The Woman King on Sept. 16 and New Line’s Olivia Wilde directed drama thriller Don’t Worry Darling on Sept. 23. Many in the industry scream for more diversified product at the box office and this fall will be another test of whether older adults come out at the box office during the pandemic. God forbid these movies don’t work; it will mean that streaming will continue to vacuum up and become the destination for more non-tentpole titles. Warner Bros’ Elvis, a lengthy movie at 2 hours and 39 minutes, is heading toward a $100M-plus gross after a $31.2M opening. The pic has provided a lot of hope that adults will still come out for non-tentpole fare in movie theaters.

For those exhibitors worried if they’ll be any product backfilling on Sept 9, Disney quietly took care of that on Friday when they moved the New Regency horror movie Barbarian, which coincidentally stars It actor Bill Skarsgard, from Aug. 31 to the post-Labor day frame. The Zach Cregger written and directed movie follows a young woman (Georgina Campbell) who arrives to a Detroit rental home. She discovers that the house is double booked and a strange man is already staying there. Against her better judgement, she decides to spend the evening, but soon discovers that there’s a lot more to fear than just an unexpected house guest. Justin Long, Matthew Patrick Davis, Richard Brake, Jaymes Butler and Kurt Braunohler also star.

However, Barbarian isn’t likely to have the same kind of heat that a Stephen King IP title would at the box office.

Warners is temporarily un-dating New Line zombie movie The Last Train to New York, previously on April 21 next year. Also the HBO Max New Line movie House Party, which was set to hit the streamer on July 28, is now undated.

Warners recently shifted all of their DC fare greatly in the calendar due to Covid related delays as well; specifically there’s a backlog in VFX houses as several movies come down the pike. This is a real thing sources are telling me: Because of all the back-logged movies, the motion picture business is facing its own supply chain issues.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

No Way Back: Regé-Jean Page Happy For ‘Bridgerton’ Character To Be Re-Cast In Netflix Drama That Made Him A Star

Click here to read the full article. In sad news for Bridgerton fans and particularly for devotees of Regé-Jean Page and his smooth scene-stealing performance in the first season, the British actor has made it emphatically clear he won’t be returning – saying he’s moved on, and inviting Netflix to do the same. And the actor has confided he hasn’t even yet watched the second season of Shonda Rhimes’s period drama that made him an international star and quickly made him the latest subject of the “James Bond conversation.” Page was asked by Variety about the possibility of re-casting his Bridgerton character,...
NFL
Deadline

Martin Lawrence Says “At Least” One More ‘Bad Boys’ Film Will Be Made In Wake Of Will Smith Oscar Slap

Bad Boys actor Martin Lawrence has weighed in on the future of the franchise in the wake of co-star Will Smith’s slap of Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. In a recent interview with Ebony, the actor dismissed the notion that the slap has put an end to plans for the fourth Bad Boys film, first announced in 2020. “We got one more at least,” he claimed.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Shazam! Fury Of The Gods’ Actor Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With UTA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam! franchise) has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, departing WME after about six months with the agency. Grazer will next be seen on the film side in Focus Features’ Dreamin’ Wild alongside Zooey Deschanel and Walton Goggins. He’s also set to reprise his role as Freddy Freeman from New Line’s DC film Shazam! in its sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which is slated for release via Warner Bros. on December 21. Grazer voiced the lead role of Barney in 20th Century Studios’ Ron Gone Wrong, as well...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Skarsgard
Person
Stephen King
Person
Kurt Braunohler
Person
Georgina Campbell
Person
Olivia Wilde
Deadline

Sony Dates Jennifer Lawrence R-Rated Comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ For Next Summer

Click here to read the full article. Sony will be releasing the Gene Stupnitsky R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence on June 16, 2023.  Deadline first told you about the project which Sony won for a sizeable sum. Sony bills the project as a ‘R-rated comedy with a heart’. Lawrence is also producing. It’s been a while since we’ve had a hard ‘R’ rated comedy on movie screens. Paramount had the PG-13 Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum adventure romantic comedy The Lost City which grossed over $105M domestic, and close to $191M WW. Stupnitsky directed and co-wrote with John Phillips. Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi produce. John Phillips serves as EP. No Hard Feelings will hit theaters the same weekend as the original Disney Pixar Animation movie Elemental.      More from DeadlineComposer Mychael Danna Channels Sounds Of The North Carolina Marsh With Score To 'Where The Crawdads Sing' - Hear An Exclusive TrackSony's 'Madame Web' Adds Mike Epps'Devotion': Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell Korean War Movie To Go Wide During ThanksgivingBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates SetNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & More
NFL
Deadline

Karen Gillan, Margaret Sophie Stein & Jermaine Fowler To Star In Lisa Steen’s Comedy ‘Late Bloomers’; Kevin Nealon, Talia Balsam Also Set

EXCLUSIVE: Karen Gillan (Thor: Love and Thunder) will star opposite Margaret Sophie Stein (Bullets Over Broadway), Jermaine Fowler (Sorry to Bother You), Kevin Nealon (SNL) and Talia Balsam (Divorce) in the Lisa Steen-directed comedy Late Bloomers from We’re Doin’ Great and Park Pictures, which has wrapped production in Brooklyn, NY.
BROOKLYN, NY
Deadline

‘Confess, Fletch’ Heading For Showtime Berth; Miramax Sells Jon Hamm-Starrer To Paramount Global Content Distribution

EXCLUSIVE: Miramax has licensed worldwide distribution rights on the Greg Mottola-directed Jon Hamm-starrer Confess, Fletch to Paramount Global Content Distribution. The film will have a limited theatrical berth and go day and date with Premium Video-on-Demand on September 16th. The comedy then premieres on Showtime October 28. Mottola, best known...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#House Party#Labor Day#Hbo#New Line#Warner Bros New Line#Ip#Disney Marvel#Blumhouse#Universal Miramax#New Line Warner Bros
Deadline

Jeff Goldblum Joins Netflix Series ‘Kaos’, Replacing Hugh Grant

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jeff Goldblum (Jurassic World Dominion) has been tapped as one of the leads, vengeful god Zeus, in Netflix’s darkly comedic Greek mythology reimagining series Kaos, from creator-writer Charlie Covell. He replaces Hugh Grant, who originally had been cast in the role but had to pull out over date availability. Goldblum joins Kaos‘ ensemble cast, which includes Janet McTeer, Cliff Curtis, David Thewlis, Killian Scott, Aurora Perrineau, Misia Butler, Leila Farzad, Nabhaan Rizwan, Rakie Ayola and Stanley Townsend. Filming is slated to begin later this summer. Kaos is billed as a bold, darkly comic contemporary take...
NFL
Deadline

Paramount Players Movie ‘On The Come Up’ From ‘Succession’ Emmy Nominee Sanaa Lathan To Make TIFF World Premiere

The feature adaptation of Angie Thomas’ bestseller On the Come Up is making its world premiere at the 47th Toronto Film Festival. The pic reps the feature directorial debut from Sanaa Lathan, who received her first Emmy nomination for Succession yesterday in the Guest Actress Drama Series category. Lathan plays Lisa Arthur on the HBO show, which notched 25 Emmy noms, the most for any TV series this year.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Your Honor’: Rosie Perez To Star In Season 2 Of Showtime Series, Andrene Ward-Hammond Upped To Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rosie Perez is joining Bryan Cranston in the upcoming second and final season of Showtime’s Your Honor, in a major recurring role. Perez will play Olivia Delmont, a charismatic assistant U.S Attorney who must manipulate and motivate an unwilling asset in order to bring down a crime organization in New Orleans. In the series, Cranston stars as Michael Desiato, a respected New Orleans judge whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run that leads to a high-stakes game of lies, deceit and impossible choices. Cast also includes Michael Stuhlbarg, Hope Davis, Hunter Doohan, Carmen Ejogo,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77

William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Natalie Dormer To Star In Ami Canaan Mann’s Healthcare Hero Biopic ‘Audrey’s Children’ For Amasia & Resonate

EXCLUSIVE: Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) has signed on to star as Dr. Audrey Evans in Audrey’s Children—the biopic on the healthcare hero, which Ami Canaan Mann is directing for Amasia Entertainment (Wild Mountain Thyme) and Resonate Entertainment (Sitting in Bars with Cake). Evans is the revolutionary pediatric...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

Kiernan Shipka And Nico Hiraga To Star In New Line and Picturestart’s ‘Sweethearts’, ‘Dollface’ Creator Jordan Weiss Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kiernan Shipka and Nico Hiraga are set to star New Line and Picturestart’s Sweethearts with Dollface creator Jordan Weiss on board to direct. The film will be produced by Picturestart for New Line Cinema and is currently in production. Weiss also co-wrote the script with Dan Brier. Caleb Hearon, Tramell Tillman and Christine Taylor are also part of the ensemble. The film tells the hilarious and all-too familiar story of two college freshmen who decided to stick with their high school sweethearts and now have to pull a “Turkey Dump” and break up with them...
NFL
Deadline

‘Bros’: Billy Eichner Gay Rom-Com Making World Premiere At Toronto Film Festival

Click here to read the full article. Universal’s Bros, the gay romantic comedy starring, co-written and executive produced by Billy Eichner, is heading to the Toronto Film Festival for its world premiere ahead of its Sept. 30 release. Bros. is billed as a smart, swoony and heartfelt story about gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Luke Macfarlane, TS Madison, Miss Lawrence, Symone, Guillermo Diaz, Guy Branum, Monica Raymund, Jim Rash, Harvey Fierstein, Bowen Yang, Amanda Bearse, Dot-Marie Jones, Jai Rodriguez and more will also star. Nicholas Stoller directs and co-wrote. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Josh Church (co-producer...
NFL
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco Thriller ‘Role Play’ Adds Connie Nielsen

EXCLUSIVE: Wonder Woman franchise actress Connie Nielsen is joining Role Play opposite Kaley Cuoco, David Oyelowo and Bill Nighy. The details of Nielsen’s role in the pic from Studiocanal, Picture Company and Amazon Prime Video are under wraps. The Thomas Vincent-directed pic revolves around a married couple (Cuoco and...
MOVIES
Deadline

Amazon Orders Dutch Adaptation Of Tuesday’s Child Television’s The CW And ITV2 Slasher-Horror Reality Competition ‘Killer Camp’

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon Prime Video is opening its own Killer Camp. The streamer has ordered a Dutch adaptation of Tuesday’s Child Television’s slasher-horror whodunnit reality competition format. Mediawan’s Skyhigh TV will produce the six-part series, which will see 11 well-known influencers from the Netherlands check in to the 80s...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Elvis’ Boogies Past $100M At Domestic Box Office

In a remarkable benchmark for an adult, female-skewing movie, especially with a 2 hour 39 minute running time, Warner Bros.’ Elvis has crossed the $100M mark at the domestic box office. As we’ve written, the feat provides a lot of promise on a number of levels. It’s a win...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

Deadline

101K+
Followers
32K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy