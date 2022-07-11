ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Police: Woman shot man in domestic dispute in Norfolk

By Brian Reese
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 22-year-old woman faces malicious wounding and domestic assault charges after police say she shot a man in a domestic incident Sunday afternoon.

Tylisha K. Beckett was charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm and domestic assault, as well as two counts of child neglect.

Norfolk police say they responded to the shooting at a home in the 7600 block of Lankford Avenue, off W. Little Creek Road near Granby Street, around 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

The man was found with a non life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital. He’s expected to recover.

Police did not clarify the relationship between Beckett and the man in a press release Monday. She’s being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Norfolk police investigate shooting in Meadowbrook area

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police officers are investigating a shooting in the Meadowbrook area of the city on July 15. A spokesperson for the city's dispatch said the shooting happened in the 1800 block of Springmeadow Boulevard at 11:59 a.m. Later in the afternoon, the police department explained the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Suffolk police searching for suspects in shots fired incident

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk police are trying to track down whoever is responsible for a shots fired incident on July 9. The investigation revealed that the suspect or suspects in this case discharged a firearm in the 100 block of North Saratoga Street around 1:30 a.m. that day. The gunfire damaged several vehicles and buildings, but police said there were no injuries reported.
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Norfolk Police#Shooting#Granby#Violent Crime
WAVY News 10

Norfolk man found guilty in 2-year-old’s 2018 death

According to the Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, John Hardee was found guilty of felony murder, malicious wounding and felony child neglect. His sentencing is set for October 28. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/norfolk/norfolk-man-found-guilty-in-2-year-olds-2018-death/
NORFOLK, VA
WITN

POLICE: Elizabeth City teen missing for days

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police say an Elizabeth City teen has been missing since Wednesday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 15-year-old Victor White III was last seen in the area of Native Dancer Court in Elizabeth City. Police say White is five feet, five inches tall, and weighs...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAVY News 10

Charges dropped in high-profile murder case in Norfolk

WAVY News 10's Stephanie Hudson reports. Charges dropped in high-profile murder case in Norfolk. Norfolk woman’s car stolen while being serviced at …. Amazon handed Ring footage to police without user …. Norfolk International Airport sets record for busiest …. Norfolk CBP seizes nearly $2 million in counterfeit …
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy