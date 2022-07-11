ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sibley, IA

Kingsley Man Sentenced on Federal Firearms Charge

stormlakeradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kingsley man has been sentenced to more than two years in jail on a federal firearms charge. 35-year-old Levi Dimmitt was sentenced...

stormlakeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Prison inmate sentenced for dealing meth from behind bars

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- An inmate serving time for dealing methamphetamine was convicted was sentenced Monday to an additional 29 years behind bars for running a drug trafficking operation from behind bars.Marco Antonio Avila, 37, was previously sentenced in 2018 to 26 years in prison for distributing large quantities of meth in the Rochester area. He was incarcerated in Victorville, California.Authorities say Avila continued his operations in prison by recruiting and directing at least one person to purchase meth from a Mexico-based drug supplier to distribute to customers throughout southern Minnesota. A search discovered 30 separate 1-pound packages of meth inside a Corvette stored in a Woodbury storage garage.Avila pleaded guilty in March to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. 
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsley, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Sibley, IA
Sibley, IA
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Fentanyl-Laced Drugs Kill Nine People in Just One Florida County Over the Weekend

A batch of either marijuana or cocaine laced with fentanyl claimed the lives of nine people between 34 and 60 in a northern Florida county between Friday and Tuesday, police said. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine. Seven of the deaths were confirmed and police say the other two under investigation are likely to have the same cause. The deaths came after four people went into cardiac arrests and six were intubated, authorities said. “This is a first,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the Tallahassee Democrat. The local sheriff’s office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency both pledged to keep investigating who sold the drugs. “I have not heard of any opioid poisoning here in the county as it relates to fentanyl,” Sheriff Morris A. Young said. “But on Friday, it was very apparent that it was here in the county, and we had about 15 calls related to it.”
FLORIDA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
CBS Boston

Man facing drug charges arrested with 70 pounds of marijuana outside court

NEWBURYPORT – A Maine man who was appearing on drug charges was arrested Wednesday while leaving Newburyport District Court and found with more than 70 pounds of marijuana in his SUV.Yves Duboc was in court on charges of driving without a license and possession of more than one pound of marijuana. He was released on personal recognizance with a condition he doesn't drive until properly licensed. Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Provost was working as court officer throughout the day. At the end of proceedings, Provost saw Duboc leaving the parking lot, driving in his Toyota SUV with Florida plates. Provost pulled the Maine man over and arrested him on a charge of operating without a license.While searching Duboc's SUV, the trooper found a total of 70 pounds of marijuana and 20 pounds of marijuana extract, along with other drug paraphernalia. That led to a new charge of trafficking in marijuana."He was one court appearance short of a hat trick. But two in the same court on the same day is still pretty unique," State Police said in a statement. 
NEWBURYPORT, MA
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Guns#Marijuana#Methamphetamine#Dimmitt In Sibley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
People

Colorado Funeral Home Director Pleads Guilty to Illegally Selling Hundreds of Body Parts

A Colorado funeral home director accused of stealing and selling the body parts of hundreds of people has pleaded guilty to mail fraud. The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado said in a release Tuesday, that Meghan Hess, 45, of Montrose, Colorado had pleaded guilty to running a complex fraud "devised and executed... to steal the bodies or body parts of hundreds of victims," from 2010 to 2018.
MONTROSE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy