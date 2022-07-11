POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - An Oklahoma man is in the Bannock County Jail after allegedly shooting at police officers Saturday night.

Pocatello police say 27-year-old Skylar Wind Dancer Johnson is charged two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer for an incident that happened at about 8:30 p.m. at a home on North 9th Avenue.

Police received several calls from residents about a man shooting a gun into the air.

When police arrived at the scene, Johnson fired at them. They told him to drop his weapon and he did with no injuries to the officers or to Johnson.

The police department says they are extremely proud of the way the officers handled the situation.

It happened just a block from the officer involved shooting on May 5 where two Pocatello police officers were shot by Todd Brewer.

Brewer was also shot.

The officers are recovering from that shooting.

Brewer is scheduled for a preliminary hearing this week.

The post 1 arrested after officer-involved shooting appeared first on Local News 8 .