The Atlanta institution’s seventh location to offer iconic breakfast favorites and famous offerings plus lunch and drinks seven days a week. Thumbs Up Diner, hailed as one of Georgia’s top breakfast and lunch spots, is preparing to win raves from the creative community surrounding one of the largest purpose-built television and film studios in North America. A seventh location of the restaurant will open in Trilith in mid-September 2022 with retro-modern construction and some surprising new offerings along with the restaurant’s signature comfort foods.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO