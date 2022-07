St. Cloud, MN – St. Cloud (32-8) continued its torrid start to the second half with a 4-3 win over La Crosse (19-22) to get to seven consecutive wins. Charlie Condon (Georgia) got the Rox on the board early with his sixth home run of the season to straightaway center field. Condon extended his lead for the most RBI’s in the Northwoods League with two today to put him at 44 this season.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO