Kanye West Files Trademark To Open YZYSPLY Retail Stores

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
Kanye West attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 3 Arrivals on November 07, 2019 in New York City. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company

Kanye West has reportedly filed a new trademark in anticipation of the opening of multiple “YZYSPLY” retail stores that will sell the rapper’s various wears and accessories.

According to TMZ, Yeezy filed the trademark for brick-and-mortar locations, online ordering services, and online retail store services, with items including shirts, socks, hats, visors, tennis wear, headwear, footwear, G-strings, and various other accessories. YZYSPLY has been predicted to be an extension of Yeezy Supply, the website Kanye has used for exclusive drops in the past, and looks to be the latest addition to his ever-growing empire.

Despite plans to grow his Yeezy brand, the rapping fashionista continues to find himself embroiled in business disputes, the latest being with the David Casavant Archive. The high-end fashion rental service has accused Ye of failing to return items borrowed from the archive or pay fees associated with the garments.

According to Billboard, the archive—which has filed suit against West—says he owes hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and that he has even lost items from the collection, which is said to include “the world’s rarest and most coveted garments.”

“When defendant Ye would occasionally lose items that he had rented from the Archive, defendant Yeezy was billed the replacement fee,” the company’s lawyers stated. “All parties understood (as expressed orally and in writing and reflected in many years of prior dealings) that because the garments are not commodities that are easily replaceable.”

In addition to Ye, other clients of the David Casavant Archive include Rihanna, Lady Gaga, and Paul McCartney.

Vibe

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Daughter, Makes WWE History

Simone Johnson is following her family’s legacy and has taken her first step into the wrestling ring, making history on her terms. Making her presence felt on Saturday (July 9), Simone Johnson, the daughter of WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her historic debut, becoming the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of the WWE.
WWE
Vibe

Nipsey Hussle’s Last Words Revealed During Suspect’s Murder Trial

Click here to read the full article. A witness in the murder trial of Nipsey Hussle’s alleged killer, Eric Holder, revealed the late rap star’s last words before his death while testifying on Monday (June 20). Shermi Villanueva, 47, who was also injured during the 2019 shooting that took Hussle’s life, says the entrepreneur and philanthropist acknowledged that Holder had shot him before collapsing to the ground. “’He shot me. He shot me,’” Villanueva said of Hussle’s final declaration prior to his passing. “I heard it, and then I saw Nipsey fall. When I looked and see Nipsey, I started to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
Person
Kanye West
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Rihanna
Person
Kanye
Variety

Cardi B Confirms Kanye West and Lil Durk as ‘Hot S—‘ Features

Click here to read the full article. After releasing a teaser video announcement over the weekend for her new single “Hot Shit,” due July 1, Cardi B revealed that the song will include features from Kanye West and Lil Durk. The rapper shared the news by posting the single’s cover art, which displays all three of the artists’ names,  on her social media platforms. The golden-toned cover photo features Cardi sprawled on the back seat of a car, sporting a short bob and metallic accessories.   View this post on Instagram   A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) As Complex reports, Cardi also spoke during...
CELEBRITIES
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
#Online Retail#Yzysply Retail Stores#Tmz
Vibe

YNW Melly Accused Of Ordering Hit On His Own Mother

Click here to read the full article. Prosecutors in the murder trial of YNW Melly have levied a shocking accusation against the incarcerated rapper. In addition to killing two of his close friends in cold blood, the 23-year-old allegedly went as far as attempting to orchestrate the death of his own mother. In court documents posted on social media on Sunday (June 26), prosecutors claim they obtained proof of Melly’s authorization of his mother’s murder via text exchanges. In one portion of the document, when the prosecution is asked if they believe Melly has authorized the commission, they allege that they...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Are Moving Forward With ‘Bad Boys 4’ Despite Oscars Controversy

After the infamous Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars incident, projects tied to Smith’s name have stalled. Netflix’s Fast And Loose, which was slated to star the actor, has halted production indefinitely. And while the rest of the film industry has distanced itself from the King Richard star, Martin Lawrence is reassuring fans that Smith and Lawrence are Bad Boys for life.
MOVIES
Vibe

Snoop Dogg Impersonator Infiltrates NFT Conference, Real Snoop Dogg Reacts

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg has been making his presence felt in the cryptocurrency world as of late, so when fans spotted what appeared to be the rap icon strolling around the NFT.NYC conference in Times Square this past Monday (June 21), it wasn’t far-fetched to think that he’d come to partake in the festivities. However, the man in question—who even had a security detail surrounding him—was actually an impersonator of Snoop. NBC News Reporter Kevin Collier confirmed the impersonator after receiving a scoop from a member of the doppelgänger’s team.More from VIBE.comEminem And Snoop Dogg Drop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Xzibit Tells Viacom To Run Him His Money For ‘Pimp My Ride’ Show

Click here to read the full article. Rapper and TV host Xzibit decided to revisit the once ground-breaking reality show that he hosted, Pimp My Ride, but not for the reason that fans expected. On Tuesday (June 28), the “Front 2 Back” rapper took to his Instagram to air out Viacom (now known as Paramount Global) for apparently, “cutting him out” of millions in revenue that the nostalgic show made.More from VIBE.comThe Outlawz On Recreating 2Pac's 'One Nation' Album, "Death Row East" Memories, And Uniting The Hip-Hop CommunityGrandmaster Flash Says Dr. Dre's New Album Will "Change The Game"Xzibit Faces Lawsuit...
TV & VIDEOS
Vibe

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Drake & More Celebrate At Mike Rubin’s Fourth of July Party

In the midst of the tragic events taking place across the U.S., Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin threw a star-studded all-white party to celebrate Independence Day. Known to bring out the richest and most famous public figures, the extravagant Hamptons party included A-list celebrities ranging from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Drake to basketball stars Draymond Green, Carmelo Anthony, James Harden, and more for the Fourth of July.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Styles P Goes Viral After Confronting Police And Assisting Black Woman During An Arrest

Rapper Styles P has garnered praise after putting his own freedom (and life) on the line while stepping in to assist a woman who had been detained by police. The incident—which apparently occurred in The LOX member’s hometown of Yonkers, New York—was captured in a clip that has gone viral. It begins with footage of a woman, who is believed to be a deliverer for Uber Eats, being taken to the ground in an aggressive manner and handcuffed by a pair of officers. The woman can be heard repeatedly yelling that she’s not resisting arrest, and Styles P approaches the officers and begins denigrating them, referring to one of them as a “bi**h” and a “h*e” while attempting to console the woman and deescalate the situation.
YONKERS, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Vibe

Chris Brown Breaks Elvis’ Record As Most Decorated Male Singer In Hot 100

Chris Brown has made history, passing Elvis Presley’s Billboard Hot 100 record on the heels of his 10th studio album, Breezy. The singer passed Presley’s 109 recorded entries, snagging 112 entries due to his newly released album, Breezy. Coincidentally released on the same day as the theatrical debut of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, Breezy quickly populated the charts as the latest release from Brown boasted several fan-approved tracks.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

13-Year-Old Black Girl Gets Accepted Into Medical School

Click here to read the full article. At 13 years old, Alena Analeigh Wicker has accomplished more academically than many adults. According to 12 News, the child prodigy is currently enrolled in undergraduate programs at both Arizona State University and Oakwood University, an HBCU in Huntsville, Ala. However, the young scholar revealed she has been accepted into medical school. “Today I’m just grateful. I graduated High school LAST YEAR at 12 years old and here I am one year later I’ve been accepted into Med School at 13,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of her official acceptance letter. ...
Vibe

Las Vegas Raiders Hire First Ever Black Female President Of An NFL Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have taken the latest step in the team’s quest for diversity with the hiring of Sandra Douglass Morgan as the franchise’s new President, making her the first Black woman to hold that position in NFL history. The news, which was announced on Thursday (July 7), continues the league’s efforts for diversity and inclusion within its respective front offices. Morgan, who previously served as chairwoman and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, noted the barrier she’d broken with her new role in a statement celebrating the news.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Vibe

