The heat index has been at record levels this week but most of Orange County received some much needed rain Thursday. Bridge City reportedly saw the most rain with more than two inches. That caused flooding around the Texas Ave. and Roundbunch area as Amy Peveto shows us above. The line of storms also came through quickly from the east with wind gusts reported at more than 30 mph in BC.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO