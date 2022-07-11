Juice Pod Expansion Is the Work of a Newtown Square Entrepreneur

Danielle Leonhardt, left, and Abby Burdsall, manager of the Sea Isle location. Image via Downbeach.

Danielle Leonhardt of Newtown Square made a bold business move with her healthy foods and smoothies company Juice Pod, writes Maddy Vitale with Downbeach.

When other businesses closed or shrunk during the pandemic, she expanded. New Juice Pods opened.

“It was just that with the pandemic, everyone was focusing on their health,” Danielle said “We offer foods that are delicious and good for you.”

That includes greens, vitamins, fruits, cold-pressed juices, and locally-sourced fresh ingredients to create chilled superfood smoothies, acai bowls, salads, wraps, soups, Paninis, waffles and toast.

“It’s a way of life for me,” Danielle said of her healthy diet . “It makes me feel better and I want my customers to feel good, too.”

Danielle’s first Juice Pod opened in 2016 in Avalon, then a very successful one came in 2018 to the Promenade in Sea Isle City.

With her expansion plan, she’s now up to 12 Juice Pods, the latest one in North Wildwood on the Boardwalk.

She has worked with her husband, Jon, and sister Christine Wyatt to open Juice Pods in Springfield and Bryn Mawr. There are other locations in Ridley, Newtown Square, Malvern, Downingtown, Ambler, Lionville and Swedesboro, New Jersey.