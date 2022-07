A Storm Lake man was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court on an arson charge. Back in May, 37-year-old Bounta Phanthavong pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Arson, a class C felony. He was sentenced to a ten-year suspended prison sentence, and was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Corrections for three years. Phanthavong will also be placed at a Residential Treatment Facility, if deemed necessary. The BV County Attorney's Office argued for a prison sentence due to the nature of the crime, the defendant's recent criminal history, and inability to restrain his substance abuse.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO