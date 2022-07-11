ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Beachfront Volleywood Festival Is Back This Weekend

By Amanda Edelman
 4 days ago
Photo via: volleywoodchicago.com

North Avenue Beach is about to be a lively scene of live music, dancing, and general revelry. The Volleywood Music Festival, a 21+ event featuring a host of incredible artists comes back to the city for a two-day span. Featuring musicians like DJ Sam Holo, Flipside, DJ Cash Cash, Juicy M, and more, the Corona-sponsored event is sure to embody everything you love about summer in the city.

Photo via: volleywoodchicago.com

Presented by the Chicago Sport & Social Club, the festival offers day passes for one day or two days. The 1-Day General Admission pass ($60) includes general admission to either the Saturday or Sunday lineup, while the 1-Day VIP Pass ($90) includes admission and express entry to Saturday or Sunday, two drink vouchers, seating in a reserved area with an express bar, along with access to the VIP lounge, restrooms, and the front stage area.

Photo via: volleywoodchicago.com

2-Day General Admission ($100) includes access to both days. The 2-Day VIP ticket ($160) includes admission and ‘express entry’ to both days, four drink vouchers, a reserved area with an express bar, access to the VIP lounge, restrooms, and a front stage area.

For anyone looking to go extra fancy, grab an exclusive Cabana pass ($1,750), which includes 12 cabana tickets, express entry, a drink package with a server in a shaded area, sponsored giveaways, and access to the VIP lounge.

Limited parking is available. It’s recommend that festival attendees carpool, take public transportation, or use driving services to get to and from the beach. Get ready for two days of fun in the sun as you dance along with your closest friends.

Address: 1010 N Hooker St., Chicago, IL 60642

