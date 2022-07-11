ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major crash shuts down eastbound lanes of SPID

 4 days ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash shut down the eastbound lanes of SPID between Rodd Field and Paul Jones exits for several hours Monday morning, according to the Corpus Christi...

KRIS 6 News

Fire contained near Clarkwood and Hwy 44

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has contained a brush fire near the corner of Gilliam Street and Hwy 44. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the fire may have been sparked by an electric line laying in the grass. Rocha said the fire then...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
#Traffic Accident#Spid
Corpus Christi PD shares Fourth of July crime stats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department shared statistics with 3NEWS regarding the number of calls they responded to on Fourth of July. During the holiday, the department reported 58 calls for shots fired, two of those leading to arrests. 310 calls for fireworks and 43 drunk driving calls, which led to 28 DWI arrests.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Illegal gambling operation leads to 2 arrests

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people are behind bars after an illegal gambling operation was conducted by the Corpus Christi Police Narcotics and Vice Division on Tuesday. The investigation ended with the arrest of 44-year-old David Rivers and 39-year-old Ray Firova. The two are being charged with keeping a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Human Smuggling Attempt Foiled At South Texas Border Checkpoint

The Border Patrol says a human-smuggling attempt was thwarted after a semi was stopped at a checkpoint in south Texas. Agents at the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County became suspicious after the semi driver began acting nervous while answering questions on Sunday. Officers found 70 people hiding in the back...
KENEDY COUNTY, TX
Unit catches fire at Weber Square apartment complex

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department was called to Weber Square Apartments around 7 p.m., Sunday evening, after a unit caught fire. Battalion Chief David Saenz told 3NEWS that upon arrival, fire crews found heavy black smoke at the complex, but they were able to put it out quickly with no injuries reported.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
7 more families join lawsuit against Nueces County over alleged negligence at Medical Examiner's Office

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More families are coming forward to join a lawsuit that's being filed against Nueces County over issues at the Medical Examiner's Office. 3NEWS confirmed Friday that 15 families represented by Gowan Elizondo LLP and the Law Office of Ralph M. Rodriguez intend to sue the County for damages sustained as a result of negligence and issues that came to light earlier this year about the Medical Examiner Office.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KRIS 6 News

Moses Sandoval sentenced to 25 years for murder

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman's search for justice for her murdered daughter ended Wednesday morning in a Nueces County courtroom. On the day jury selection was set to begin in his murder trial, Moses Sandoval told 214th District Court Judge Inna Klein he was waiving his right to a jury trial, and instead had agreed to a plea bargain.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
