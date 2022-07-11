This Ice Cream Truck Pop-Up In NYC Invites You To ‘Eat The Rich’ (Literally)

Sophie Len for Secret Media Network

MSCHF is back and at it again! The same art collective that brought you the controversial Lil Nas X “Satan” Nikes and the viral wavy Vans-inspired shoes are now inviting New Yorkers to “Eat The Rich”—with their billionaire-shaped popsicles.

There are five “flavors” you can choose from:

Jeff Bezos or “Bite Bezos”

Jack Ma or “Snack on Jack”

Bill Gates or “Gobble Gates”

Elon Musk or “Munch Musk”

Mark Zuckerberg or “Suck Zuck”

MSCHF / EatTheRichPopsicles.com

While this dessert is up to your interpretation, it’s safe to say their ice cream is rich in more ways than one. You can find their “Eat The Rich” ice cream trucks all around NYC from July 11-13. The trucks will be parked at Columbus Circle, McCarren Park, and Washington Square Park. You can find them between 11 A.M. and 6 P.M. Check the full schedule on their website here and copied below.

MSCHF / EatTheRichPopsicles.com

At $10 a pop, you arguably have to be rich to enjoy them too…

This actually isn’t the first time the art collective has created a food-related drop. In the past, they made “666 Chicken Sandwiches” in response to Chik-fil-A being closed on Sundays. This ice-cream project is one of their newest drops, and you can stay up to date on their past and future antics by following their socials.