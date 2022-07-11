ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Ice Cream Truck Pop-Up In NYC Invites You To ‘Eat The Rich’ (Literally)

By Sophie Len
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZgAs_0gbgeid600
Sophie Len for Secret Media Network

MSCHF is back and at it again! The same art collective that brought you the controversial Lil Nas X “Satan” Nikes and the viral wavy Vans-inspired shoes are now inviting New Yorkers to “Eat The Rich”—with their billionaire-shaped popsicles.

There are five “flavors” you can choose from:

  • Jeff Bezos or “Bite Bezos”
  • Jack Ma or “Snack on Jack”
  • Bill Gates or “Gobble Gates”
  • Elon Musk or “Munch Musk”
  • Mark Zuckerberg or “Suck Zuck”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ii8c5_0gbgeid600
MSCHF / EatTheRichPopsicles.com

While this dessert is up to your interpretation, it’s safe to say their ice cream is rich in more ways than one. You can find their “Eat The Rich” ice cream trucks all around NYC from July 11-13. The trucks will be parked at Columbus Circle, McCarren Park, and Washington Square Park. You can find them between 11 A.M. and 6 P.M. Check the full schedule on their website here and copied below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367vuf_0gbgeid600
MSCHF / EatTheRichPopsicles.com

At $10 a pop, you arguably have to be rich to enjoy them too…

This actually isn’t the first time the art collective has created a food-related drop. In the past, they made “666 Chicken Sandwiches” in response to Chik-fil-A being closed on Sundays. This ice-cream project is one of their newest drops, and you can stay up to date on their past and future antics by following their socials.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Mashed

Hostess' New Snack Cakes' Name Has Shoppers Confused

As of June 21, Hostess has officially embraced cryptocurrency and its inevitable growth within the food industry — but not exactly in the way customers may have expected. It's a new world: Food NFTs are on the rise, McDonald's made a meme cryptocurrency worth $6 million, and even chains like Chipotle have begun accepting cryptocurrency as a payment method, per Nation's Restaurant News.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Nas
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
Person
Jeff Bezos
Person
Jack Ma
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes After 35 Years

A local favorite restaurant has now closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. The ability to not only survive but thrive, as a restaurant, is much like making the perfect recipe. It takes a number of ingredients in order to come out right. From proper atmosphere and decor to the menu, the offered dining experience, as well as a little bit of luck. But when it all mixes right, it makes for an exceptional restaurant that is enjoyed by thousands over the course of its life. One particular restaurant in metro Phoenix is now calling it quits, but its owners are doing so on their own terms.
TEMPE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eat The Rich#Ice Cream Truck#Trucks#Ice Cream Sandwiches#Food Drink#Mschf#New Yorkers#Chik
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

How To Order A BLT From The Wendy's Secret Menu

A BLT has three key ingredients: bacon, lettuce, and tomato. You can toast the bread, microwave the bacon instead of frying it, or use imported heirloom tomatoes — no matter how you make it, if you have bacon, lettuce, and tomato, it's a BLT at heart. While BLTs could...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
990
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy