ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Johnny Just Shaded Amber in a New Song—He Hinted She’s a ‘Dog’ & He’s Had ‘Enough’ of Her

By Lea Veloso
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22OLB8_0gbgehkN00

Click here to read the full article.

Performing a show. Johnny Depp’s song allegedly dissed Amber Heard . The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote two new songs with Jeff Beck which might reference his ex-wife after he won his defamation trial against her.

Depp is credited with writing credits on Jeff Beck’s new album, and he also sang some tunes himself. In one song, he sings, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.” One of the tracks is titled “Sad Motherf**king Parade” and Johnny croons the words, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch.” Another lyric included in the song references his legal battle and his win of over $10 million in compensatory damages: “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

Depp was not in attendance for his verdict in his six-week defamation trial against Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, in June 2022. A source told People magazine on June 1, 2022, “Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.” Johnny was spotted on stage at three concerts at Royal Albert Hall and Sheffield City Hall in London on the weekend of May 27, 2022. He performed alongside Jeff Beck and was seen with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage. Fans at the concert were chanting “Innocent, innocent” while he was on stage.

Amber Heard’s spokesperson told People about her client’s feelings about Johnny’s absence on June 1, 2022, “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

Depp won the defamation trial on June 1, 2022, after he sued Heard for $50 million. The trial was held due to an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Like Depps’s songs, no names were mentioned in the op-ed. However, many people speculated the article to be about her marriage to Depp. Depp claimed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs.

Heard and her lawyers are currently trying to make a case for a mistrial due to a juror mishap. According to documents obtained by People , the lawyers state that “based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022.” They also attempted to throw away the verdict altogether where they claim that Depp’s compensatory award was “excessive” and “indefensible.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233) for confidential support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZEJ1g_0gbgehkN00

More from StyleCaster
Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 14

Jerome Elmore
4d ago

thing is she still tryna get his money but he ain't even focused on the money but she is claiming the juror was unfair lolbvvs

Reply
15
Amy Baugh
3d ago

at what point is he going to get her for harrassment ?

Reply
10
Related
StyleCaster

Amber Just Asked For A Mistrial Against Johnny—Here’s The ‘Troubling’ Reason Why

Click here to read the full article. A mishap. Amber Heard is asking for a mistrial in her defamation case against Johnny Depp. Documents pulled by People revealed that Amber and her lawyers alleged that a juror wasn’t summoned correctly. People obtained the documents on July 8, 2022, and Amber’s lawyers claimed that Amber is entitled to a new trial. The documents state that  “based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022.” The documents claim the person who was selected for the jury was 77 years...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Lindsay Lohan Just Got Married Hours Before Her Birthday—Her Husband is Her ‘Everything’

Click here to read the full article. Wedding bells are ringing! Lindsay Lohan is officially married. The Parent Trap star posted on Instagram a picture of her husband Bader Shammas on her birthday on July 2, 2022. Lindsay posted a picture of her with her studded ring and Bader on her Instagram in the early morning of July 2, 2022. She captioned the post, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

Click here to read the full article. All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery. Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneydining.com

BOLD MOVE: Effective today, Disney has a new way to profit from Johnny Depp’s talents. And they still haven’t apologized.

Beginning today, Disney has a new means of profiting off of Johnny Depp’s immense talent that has nothing to do with his persona as Captain Jack Sparrow. (Oh, and Disney still hasn’t apologized to Depp for cutting ties with him solely based on the heinous accusations of his ex-wife Amber Heard, which have since been found to be complete fabrications).
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Parade

Lily-Rose Depp Stuns in First Instagram Post Since Johnny Depp's Trial

Lily-Rose Depp doesn’t share much on Instagram, but when she does, it’s kind of a big deal. The 23-year-old has mostly stayed away from social media throughout her father Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard. She didn’t even post when the six-week trial concluded and the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ricky Martin’s Brother Denies Allegation That Singer Committed Incest With Nephew: He Has ‘Mental Problems’

The brother of Ricky Martin has come forward to identify Ricky’s accuser and deny the allegations of incest and domestic violence against him. A restraining order was issued in Puerto Rico earlier in July against the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer, but the accuser had remained unnamed. Per El Universo, Ricky’s brother Eric Martin reportedly showed up in a Facebook Live video posted to news outlet El Vocero de Puerto Rico on Sunday, June 26. He claimed that the person who filed the order of protection was a nephew who hasn’t been in contact with the family, who has mental health problems.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kate Moss
Parade

Amber Heard Has One of the World's Most Beautiful Faces, Science Finds

Amber Heard has a nearly perfect face, according to scientific standards,. The actress — who lost the defamation trial to ex Johnny Depp and must pay $10.35 million in damages – has been given the title of one of the world's most beautiful faces in the world, according to the "golden ratio."
SCIENCE
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial juror says Amber Heard’s ‘ice cold’ testimony was perceived as ‘crocodile tears’

A juror on the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has broken his silence to reveal that her “ice cold” testimony was perceived as “crocodile tears” by the panel.The male juror, whose name and juror number was not released, told ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview airing Thursday morning that the jury found the Aquaman actress’s emotional testimony “didn’t add up” and they believed her to be the “aggressor” in the former couple’s doomed relationship.“The crying, the facial expressions that she had, the staring at the jury,” he said.“All of us were very uncomfortable… she would...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Where's Boo? TV host sparks wild conspiracy theory about Amber Heard's 'missing' Yorkshire Terrier

A TV presenter has hinted at a conspiracy theory regarding the whereabouts of one of Amber Heard's dogs after suggesting her Yorkshire Terrier Boo has gone 'missing'. Cooper Lawrence spoke to Sunrise on Thursday about Heard's infamous visit to Australia in 2015 when she broke biosecurity laws by failing to declare her dogs Pistol and Boo upon her arrival in the country with then-husband Johnny Depp.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
survivornet.com

Kim Kardashian, 41, Who Suffers From Unsightly Scabs Due To Psoriasis, Gets Flak from Fans Saying She Doesn’t Use Her Own Skincare Line

Kim Kardashian, 41, launched “SKKN By Kim” last month and her fans are not buying it—well, at least not buying it that the business mogul uses her own beauty products. Detail-oriented followers picked up on something interesting in the background of one of the beauty mogul’s recent Instagram stories: No sign of her own products anywhere in her hotel bathroom.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Johnny Depp Settles Suit Claiming He Punched Crew Member, Offered $100k For Retaliation

Johnny Depp isn’t interested in testing his luck with another jury. Fresh off his victory in the televised trial that showcased his bruising defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, the actor reached a last-minute deal to avoid a civil trial in Los Angeles over claims he punched a location manager on the set of City of Lies in 2017, a Monday court filing reveals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SheKnows

Princess Diana Allegedly Had a Crush on a Popular 1980s Singer Who Frequently Called Her ‘My Darling’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s not a big secret that Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage was an unhappy one. So it’s not a surprise Diana allegedly developed a crush on one of her A-list friends back in the 1980s — specifically with George Michael.  In the upcoming biography by James Gavin called George Michael: A Life, he explores a myriad of aspects of the late singer’s life — including his relationship with Diana. They were quite close,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mickey Rourke Accuses Amber Heard Of Being A ‘Gold Digger’ In New Interview

Mickey Rourke didn’t mince words when giving his opinion on Amber Heard after she lost the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Wrestler actor called Amber, 36, a “gold digger” in a new interview with Piers Morgan on Tuesday, July 12. Mickey, 69, explained that he felt like he was able to relate to Johnny, 59, after a similar experience.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

57K+
Followers
4K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy