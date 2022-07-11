Johnny Just Shaded Amber in a New Song—He Hinted She’s a ‘Dog’ & He’s Had ‘Enough’ of Her

Click here to read the full article.

Performing a show. Johnny Depp’s song allegedly dissed Amber Heard . The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wrote two new songs with Jeff Beck which might reference his ex-wife after he won his defamation trial against her.

Depp is credited with writing credits on Jeff Beck’s new album, and he also sang some tunes himself. In one song, he sings, “I think you’ve said enough for one motherf***ing night.” One of the tracks is titled “Sad Motherf**king Parade” and Johnny croons the words, “You’re sitting there like a dog with a seven-year itch.” Another lyric included in the song references his legal battle and his win of over $10 million in compensatory damages: “If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

Depp was not in attendance for his verdict in his six-week defamation trial against Amber Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, in June 2022. A source told People magazine on June 1, 2022, “Due to previously scheduled work commitments made before the trial, Mr. Depp will not be physically present for today’s 3 p.m. verdict and will be watching from the United Kingdom.” Johnny was spotted on stage at three concerts at Royal Albert Hall and Sheffield City Hall in London on the weekend of May 27, 2022. He performed alongside Jeff Beck and was seen with ex-girlfriend Kate Moss backstage. Fans at the concert were chanting “Innocent, innocent” while he was on stage.

Amber Heard’s spokesperson told People about her client’s feelings about Johnny’s absence on June 1, 2022, “Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the U.K. while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour.”

Depp won the defamation trial on June 1, 2022, after he sued Heard for $50 million. The trial was held due to an op-ed Heard wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 about her experiences with domestic abuse. Like Depps’s songs, no names were mentioned in the op-ed. However, many people speculated the article to be about her marriage to Depp. Depp claimed that the op-ed cost him his acting jobs.

Heard and her lawyers are currently trying to make a case for a mistrial due to a juror mishap. According to documents obtained by People , the lawyers state that “based on newly discovered facts and information that Juror No. 15 was not the individual summoned for jury duty on April 11, 2022.” They also attempted to throw away the verdict altogether where they claim that Depp’s compensatory award was “excessive” and “indefensible.”

