ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Hundreds of riders make 17th annual Tahoe Bike Month a success

Tahoe Daily Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition in June teamed up to organize the 17th annual Tahoe Bike Month. Bike Month is a basin-wide celebration of biking and a friendly competition to see which individuals and teams can record the most rides. Over 300 Tahoe...

www.tahoedailytribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tahoe Daily Tribune

1st Tahoe Heartbeat Festival to benefit environmental nonprofit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The inaugural Tahoe Heartbeat Festival, an eco-friendly live music event benefiting the Tahoe Fund, is taking place on Saturday, Aug. 20, in South Lake Tahoe. Sponsored by Tahoe Heartbeat and Tahoe Blue Vodka, the family-friendly one-day outdoor musical event offers a line-up of live...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Farmers markets in full swing around Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Farmers markets are in full swing around the Lake Tahoe Basin and stocked full of fresh produce and food from local farmers and unique creations from local artisans. After a previous summer filled with challenges for the South Lake Tahoe community that ranged from...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

History series to feature ‘Daring, Dangerous Donner Summit’

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Wylder Hotel Hope Valley continues its free Eastern Sierra history series on Saturday, July 16, with a presentation on “Daring and Dangerous Donner Summit.”. Using rare and seldom seen photographs, local historian and author David Woodruff recounts the interesting and often amusing tales...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
City
Truckee, CA
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Stern is new principal for Incline Elementary School

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — John Stern is the new principal for Incline Elementary School. In a letter to the community on social media Stern wrote he is looking forward becoming part of the Incline community. “It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to you as the...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Half a billion up for grabs this weekend in lottery

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — It could turn out to be a mega weekend for California Lottery players, as three of the state’s most popular games have jackpots that add up to $569 million. Tonight’s estimated Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an astounding $480 million. The Mega...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Road work, travel delays continue in Incline Village

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Work to improve highways continues in Incline Village. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays during the Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 project, a multiyear job that will improve existing roads and drainage systems. Beginning Monday, July 18, working hours...
INCLINE VILLAGE, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Hughes
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Obituary: Timothy Ira Mullen

Tim Mullen passed away peacefully on December 22nd,2021 at home in the arms of his wife Cathy and their loving Aussie Dog Toby. Tim had a short battle with complications from Melanoma. Tim was born in Oakland California and moved to South Lake Tahoe in 1976. Tim worked at Harrah’s...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

EAT This Week: Primo’s Italian Bistro’s Carbonara

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next. Carbonara...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Field & Stream

California Sturgeon Poachers Busted in Investigation of Massive Black Market Caviar Ring

An investigation into a series of sturgeon poaching incidents has netted more than a dozen suspects—and unearthed one of the biggest black market caviar rings in California history. The poaching investigation kicked off in January 2022, when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) began monitoring two men named Andrew Chao and Ay Pou Saechao of Oakland, California. They allegedly worked with several other poachers to take up to 36 white sturgeon from Sacramento Valley waterways.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Mountain Bike#Bike Path#Stateline#Bike To School Week
KTLA.com

What happened to the California missions project in schools?

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the Native American tribes included in the UCLA History-Geography Project’s lesson. For millions of Californians, growing up in the Golden State recalls memories of sugar cubes and popsicle sticks, the common building blocks of small-scale mission replicas. But the...
KFIL Radio

‘Herpes’ Is To Blame For A Large Fish Kill On This Minnesota Lake

It appears that a strain of herpes is to blame for a large fish kill on a Minnesota lake recently. According to the local watershed and pathology tests conducted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Koi Herpes Virus was the culprit that caused the death of between "1,000 - 2,000 common carp and a handful of catfish, largemouth bass, and black bullhead observed dead."
KOLO TV Reno

Wife of comedian performing in Reno area wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The wife of a comedian playing in western Nevada this weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino. The player identified as Kathryn J. was playing IGT’s Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to IGT, the GSR and its staff. “We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

Nevada man charged in 1982 killing of 5-year-old girl in California

A 70-year-old Nevada man has been charged in the 1982 killing of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared while walking to her kindergarten class in California after detectives solved the case using DNA evidence, authorities said. Robert John Lanoue, of Reno, Nevada, was charged last week in the killing of Anne...
SEASIDE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Local rescue takes on 35 dogs from a puppy mill near Modesto

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Stanislaus Modesto Shelter in California released video taken at a home in their jurisdiction which served as a puppy mill. Authorities say the dogs were kept in cages, and the owner was breeding the French Bulldogs sometimes with other breeds and selling them for top dollar.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

7 Indicted In South Lake Tahoe Drug Trafficking Operation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Seven defendants, all from South Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, were charged in two separate indictments related to a drug trafficking operation that spanned nearly two years, prosecutors said Friday. The defendants were: Wendy Labuda, 64, of South Lake Tahoe Epifanio Ramirez, 47, of South Lake Tahoe Sarah Anderson, 32, of South Lake Tahoe Fabian Gomez, 33, of South Lake Tahoe Joaleen Rogers, 53, of South Lake Tahoe Robert Choate, 38, of South Lake Tahoe William Owen, 47, of Sacramento All but Choate were charged in one indictment with counts, including distribution of meth and heroin, specific to each person, U.S. Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced. Choate was charged in a separate indictment with distribution of methamphetamine and heroin, as part of the same investigation. Between August 2020 and May 2022, all seven individuals sold methamphetamine and heroin in and around the South Lake Tahoe region, prosecutors said. Some of the people they sold the drugs to were confidential informants. Additionally, investigators learned that some of the drug supply had come from Sacramento. Prosecutors said four other defendants were charged last August as part of the same operation.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy