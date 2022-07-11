ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Jack Harlow Gives Fans ‘First Class’ Experience In Red Shorts & New Balance Sneakers at 2022 Wireless Festival

By Ashley Rushford
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xoag4_0gbgeWzG00

Jack Harlow put on quite the show at the 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England on Sunday. The “Nail Tech” rapper took the stage along with musical stars like Cardi B, SZA, H.E.R. and Lucky Daye. Harlow’s appearance comes ahead of his “Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour,” which kicks off in September.

Harlow did not disappoint as he performed hit after hit including his #1 smash single, “First Class.” The chart topping artist stuck to his signature street style aesthetic in a simple black tank top and red shorts. The statement bottoms had a wide waistband and was embossed with a mascot on the side of the leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdvEe_0gbgeWzG00
Jack Harlow performs at 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, England on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.c
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wpRT5_0gbgeWzG00
Jack Harlow onstage during the 2022 Wireless Festival in Birmingham, UK on July 10, 2022. CREDIT: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.c

He continued to keep things casual with white tube socks and red and white New Balance sneakers. Harlow has never been shy about his love for New Balance. In February he was revealed as New Balance’s latest ambassador along with Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard in the brand’s “We Got Now” campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ECHq_0gbgeWzG00
Jack Harlow performs at the 2022 Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park in London on July 9, 2022. CREDIT: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com

The rap star opted for another New Balance style while performing at the Wireless Festival on Saturday. To hit the stage at the Finsbury Park in London, Harlow wore a Supreme jersey with brown cargo pants and black and white New Balance sneakers.

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Hits High Notes Singing in ’90s Grunge-Inspired Dress & Dr. Martens Boots for ‘Lighthouse’ Debut on ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Paris Jackson was the latest guest on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The star rocked out with Jimmy Fallon on to her new song “Lighthouse” on Tuesday night in New York, accompanied by a band as she showcased her dancing and singing. As the daughter of Michael Jackson, it seems obvious that Paris would have a natural talent for performing on stage. Jackson has been known to mix up her style, taking heavy...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Simone Biles Chicly Catches Big Fish That Reaches Her Height in Crop Top, Cutoff Shorts & Quilted Slides

Click here to read the full article. Simone Biles seized the day in practical style on Thursday while enjoying a fishing excursion with her fiance, Houston Texans football star Jonathan Owens. “Fish almost as tall as her,” Owens captioned a photo, showing 4-foot-8 Biles posing alongside her catch. With the tropical background behind her, the Olympic gymnast showcased her casual-cool style with a sleeveless bright blue cropped zip-up top. She paired it with another blue staple, high-waisted denim cutoff shorts with the button undone. Biles kept accessories to a minimum. With the white zipper of the top pulled down, the deep V-neck...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman Hits the Golf Course in Skinny Jeans in Scotland

Erica Herman touched down in Scotland with boyfriend Tiger Woods on Monday, supporting him during the 150th Open tournament at the St. Andrews Old Course. While arriving at the course for the tournament’s practice round with Woods, Herman kept warm in a mint green sweatshirt. Giving the athleisure a light-hearted finish were white jeans. Completing her outfit was a set of sunglasses, diamond stud earrings and a neon green handbag. Woods was dressed for the course in a white cap, dark blue Nike polo and navy trousers.
TENNIS
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucky Daye
Person
Jack White
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Cardi B.
Complex

Like Father, Like Daughter: How North West Ended Up in a Pastelle Varsity Jacket

At just 9 years old, North West has already seemed to acquire her father’s love for fashion and fly fits. On July 5, North was spotted beside her mother Kim Kardashian in the streets of Paris wearing an outfit her father would surely approve of. Her black Balenciaga platform Crocs with silver plating and gradient Louis Vuitton 1.1 Millionaire sunglasses made for great accessories that also nodded to some of Ye’s various style eras. But the piece that had everyone talking was her jacket, the infamous Pastelle varsity jacket from Ye’s defunct clothing line.
NFL
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Shares New Eye-Popping Album Cover

Earlier this week, Beyoncé shared her new eye-popping album cover for her LP, Renaissance, which you can see below. The pop star’s new album is set to drop on July 29. The new artwork is meant to pay homage to the Renaissance painting by artist John Collier of noblewoman Lady Godiva, along with Bianca Jagger’s mesmerizing entry on horseback into Studio 54 in 1977.
MUSIC
TravelNoire

'You Get Tired Of Fighting': Taraji P. Henson Says She Seriously Considering A Move Abroad

Taraji P. Henson is the latest Black celebrity who is considering a move abroad. The 50-year-old actor opened up to People Magazine, saying she’s tired of fighting. “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country,” she stated on the People Every Day podcast when questioned about how she’s been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wireless Festival#Shorts#Red Shorts New Balance#Sza#H E R
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Stereogum

Cardi B – “Hot Shit” (Feat. Kanye West & Lil Durk)

Cardi B still hasn’t followed up her 2018 debut album Invasion Of Privacy, but it hasn’t stopped her from making hits. Cardi hit #1 with “WAP” in 2020 and did it again with “Up” in 2021. Is she about to threepeat?. Her latest contender...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Fends Off Handsy Wireless Festival Fan While On Stage

*Update* Cardi B returned to say that this wasn't a fight at all. Another angle of the incident shows that she was being carried through the crowd when someone repeatedly attempted to grab her microphone. Check out the videos below. Original Story:. We're not sure what or who is putting...
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Dances To Diddy's "Gotta Move On" Collab With Bryson Tiller For TikTok

Yung Miami and Diddy officially confirmed that they are dating (although still simultaneously enjoying their single status) on the first episode of the City Girls' Caresha Please podcast, and not long after that, the New York native revealed that he's moving on from the past – specifically his relationship with Cassie, according to rumours – on his latest collaboration with Bryson Tiller.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Essence

Steve And Marjorie Harvey Are Serving Black Love And Looks In Paris

Of the many things Steve and Marjorie Harvey do well, a few that stand out include their ability to dress well, to turn heads, and to look madly in love at all times. The fabulous couple have joined a number of stars and big names in fashion for Paris Fashion Week in the City of Love. They’ve shown off some fierce fits already, as well as how crazy about each other they still are after 15 years of marriage (an anniversary they celebrated last month). An example of that is the way Steve looked at Marjorie when she waltzed into the room as they prepared to head out, both rocking Versace. He had to take a step back to take in all her beauty, joking “I want it” when she asked if he was ready to go. She responded, “You’ve already got it!” The two shared a kiss before strutting out in style, holding hands as they exited. Take a peek for yourself.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

138K+
Followers
16K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy