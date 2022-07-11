Internet in Hysterics As Dog Is Covered in Husky Fluff During 'Spa Day'

A dog called Rocky has gone viral for his reaction to getting a face full of poodle hair whilst attending a "spa" day at the dog groomers, with a very hairy husky.

In a video shared on TikTok, by gofetch, a page that shares "the cutest pups" reels on TikTok, the rottweiler appears to be sad and annoyed at the extra hair it's getting on its face from his husky pal, who was also getting a haircut.

In the same video, which has reached over 213,900 likes, 502 comments, and 5,065 re-shares, the husky can also be seen looking apologetic toward Rocky, as if he knew what was happening.

Most users found the dog's reaction funny. One user said: "He definitely needs a refund... Rocky's face says it all!!"

A stock image shows a dog at the groomers. A dog has gone viral for his reaction to getting his face full of hair at the groomers. Getty Images

And another added: "He's looking around like what did I do to deserve this?"

A third commented: "Ooohh. I've not seen a more cute sad fuzzy face." And one responded: "He's like no I'm fine. Really. It's fine...."

Another user, who goes by the username Tara, wrote: "It's free hair extensions." And another added: "Husky is like [hey], I can't help it, and Rotti [is] like just my luck."

The poster replied to the comments and said his pup is "more stressed now than when he entered".

A recent study from Future Industry Insights shows that the value of pet grooming market items delivered around the world is expected to reach $1.3 billion in 2022.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) found that approximately 3.1 million dogs and 3.2 million cats are adopted in the United States every year.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.