MLB reveals 2022 All-Star uniforms: ‘The Gold Sheen of Hollywood’

By Bill Shaikin Follow
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts’ jersey for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. (Courtesy of Nike)

Nike and Major League Baseball took a lot of grief for last year’s All-Star uniforms.

For the first time since 1933, players wore a jersey with the name of their league, instead of their team. The jerseys featured a three-letter abbreviation for the team, with a two-button Henley look and floral trim on each sleeve.

“I don’t know if I’m necessarily in love with that,” Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said at last year’s game. “To wear a Dodger uniform on the field for an All-Star game, it’s something to be proud of.”

On Monday, Nike and MLB unveiled (and put on sale) the 2022 All-Star uniforms. The league jerseys are gone and each player will wear a jersey with his team name.

But the players will not be wearing their actual team jerseys. The National League jerseys will be white, and the American League jerseys will be dark gray, but the team name will be depicted in gold.

On the back, the player’s name and number also will be depicted in gold.

“The club-specific chest graphic is drawn from the gold sheen of Hollywood award shows.” a Nike announcement said.

The All-Star jerseys are being provided by the City Connect uniform people. This jersey, Nike said, was “inspired by the fame and fortune of the City of Angels.”

The All-Star Game is July 19 at Dodger Stadium.

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

RELATED PEOPLE
