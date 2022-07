Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, has audited the world’s first test of a Full-Reserve Digital Currency (FRDC) developed by blockchain startup Millicent. Essentially, Millicent has been developing the technology that synchronizes the benefits of privately-issued stablecoins and CBDCs. However, the company prefers the term Full-Reserve Digital Currency to differentiate its offering from central bank issued digital currencies, as well as other types of ‘stablecoins’ that have proven to be anything but stable.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO