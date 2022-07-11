L.A. deputies recover 17 stolen cellphones in West Hollywood

LOS ANGELES (KNX) – Los Angeles County deputies recovered 17 stolen cellphones in West Hollywood Saturday night.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were at the intersection of Santa Monica and Robertson boulevards when they saw a man who resembled a pickpocket suspect from previous incidents.

“The EPT Team contacted the male and a female companion, who were startled,” the department tweeted. “Deputies saw the female throw away a cell phone behind a dumpster.”

Both were arrested for grand theft. Their names have not been revealed.

Deputies were able to return five phones to the victims.

