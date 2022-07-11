ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Where To Watch the Victoria's Secret Documentary and When Is It Out?

By Molli Mitchell
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In "Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons," investigative journalist and director Matt Tyrnauer traces the rise and fall of the famous lingerie...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Newsweek

Why Howie Mandel Missed 'America's Got Talent' Last Night

The auditions for America's Got Talent are back after a short break but unfortunately, Howie Mandel was not seated on the judging panel. Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara were back with their red buzzers, judging some of America's hottest new talent for week six of the auditions. Audiences...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Josephine Skriver
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Adriana Lima
Person
Elsa Hosk
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Person
Naomi Campbell
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Les Wexner
Person
Alessandra Ambrosio
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Gisele Bündchen
The Independent

Our history is being filtered by fake 90s nostalgia

A new trend has been taking up our scrolling time. The 1980s are back thanks to the popularity of Stranger Things, sending Kate Bush and Metallica to the top of the charts. The resurrection of their popularity is partially due to thousands of TikTok videos made by members of Gen Z, celebrating a slightly off version of the Eighties, Nineties and Noughties. When I watch them I feel like I have entered an uncanny valley of sorts. Whilst the ingredients are all there, this is not how it actually was. The internet has created its own version of nostalgia that isn’t actually real: pseudo-nostalgia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lingerie#Secret Documentary#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
101K+
Post
897M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy