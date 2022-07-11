Five Big Things To Happen to Janelle Brown Since 'Sister Wives' Season 16

Unveiling their truest self! Leon Brown, the child of Sister Wives stars Kody and Meri Brown, has come out as transgender. “Someone recently told me that I didn’t have to have all of my s–t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world,” Leon, 26, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 28, alongside a photo of themselves posing for the camera. “So here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s–t figured out, to let you know that I am trans. My name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them.”

