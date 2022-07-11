ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pilot makes emergency landing despite having less than 100 hours of flight experience

Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 11, 2022 - 03:16 - Vince Fraser's 1967 Aero Commander lost power...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Fox News

Southern California 7-Eleven armed robbery suspects arrested following deadly crime spree, police say

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven armed robberies in Southern California that left two people dead and three others injured this week. Malik Donyae Patt. 20, and 44-year-old Jason Lamont Payne were arrested around 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, officials said. Agents with a task force had been following them before they were taken into police custody. On of them was taken to a hospital because of injuries during the arrest and the other was taken to the Santa Ana Police Department.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fox News

Texas couple arrested after dead baby found in their filthy apartment, police say

A Texas couple was arrested this week after officers found a dead eight-month-old baby in their apartment, police said. The Odessa Police Department revealed the gruesome details in an arrest affidavit, saying the infant had heavy bruising and swelling to the left side of his face and head. There were also multiple, smaller bruises along the top of the dead baby’s cranium, police said.
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pilot#Emergency Landing#4th Of July#Aero Commander#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Texas family dines at North Carolina Waffle House, then robs it

A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Fox News

769K+
Followers
169K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy