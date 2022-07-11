Pilot makes emergency landing despite having less than 100 hours of flight experience

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a string of 7-Eleven armed robberies in Southern California that left two people dead and three others injured this week. Malik Donyae Patt. 20, and 44-year-old Jason Lamont Payne were arrested around 1:10 p.m. in Los Angeles, officials said. Agents with a task force had been following them before they were taken into police custody. On of them was taken to a hospital because of injuries during the arrest and the other was taken to the Santa Ana Police Department.

SANTA ANA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO