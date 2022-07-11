ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everton charged over pitch invasions in Crystal Palace clash

By Jamie Gardner
The Independent
 4 days ago

Everton have been charged over the pitch invasions which marred their Premier League match against Crystal Palace on May 19.

Supporters came on to the field at Goodison Park after the 3-2 victory over the Eagles guaranteed the Toffees’ top-flight survival, and one became involved in an altercation with Palace manager Patrick Vieira.

The Football Association said on Monday that the Merseyside club had been charged with two breaches of its rules.

A statement from the governing body read: “It is alleged that in the 84th minute and then following completion of the fixture, Everton FC failed to ensure that its spectators, and all persons purporting to be its supporters or followers, conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from using threatening and/or violent behaviour whilst encroaching onto the pitch area.”

The FA said Everton had until next Monday – July 18 – to respond to the charges.

Similar charges have been issued against Huddersfield and Bristol Rovers after end-of-season incidents.

Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah show flickerings of understanding in win over Crystal Palace

Darwin Nunez’s first pre-season tour with Liverpool has brought him more blisters than goals. A second half-hour outing was equally unproductive for him, even as his team rebounded from the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United by beating Crystal Palace 2-0, but it nevertheless offered a glimpse of why the £64 million forward has been signed and an indication of Jurgen Klopp’s attempts to integrate him.Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah, who started and finished with the captain’s armband respectively, got the goals in Singapore. While Klopp used 31 players, after deploying 32 against United – this time, there were two more...
Scott McTominay: Manchester United will go for trophies again under Erik ten Hag

Scott McTominay believes the determination to make amends for last season combined with Erik ten Hag’s fresh approach can help turn Manchester United back into trophy contenders.The Old Trafford giants have not won any silverware since 2017 and last term recorded a new Premier League points tally low, stumbling home in sixth and qualifying for the Europa League.It was a season to forget for all connected to United and Ten Hag has been charged with turning the club’s fortunes around.The Dutchman has made a positive first impression on players that not only want to impress the new manager but prove...
