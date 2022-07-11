Treespassing: Doorbell cam catches topless tree thief who returns to apologise

A man has been caught on camera stealing a tree while topless from a woman's front garden, before returning days later to apologise for the theft.

Gemma Brady, an NHS nurse , said she woke up at her home in Ammanford last Friday (8 July) to find a stranger had been recorded on her doorbell camera removing a monkey puzzle tree from her garden.

The man later returned to apologise and returned the tree.

"The tree is back in one piece although a bit bent", Ms Brady said.

