HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Henry County family who lost their mobile home in a tornado back in December is still waiting for federal help. The Bingham family got some help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to repair their home. The problem is it's unfixable. And they've been waiting since February for FEMA to reconsider their case.

HENRY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO