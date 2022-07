SODDY DAISY, Tenn. — On April 26th, 20-year-old Christian McClure was found dead by a fisherman in the water near a boat dock in Possum Creek in Soddy-Daisy. Christian's parents say he went missing on April 17th, and they still don't know why he went missing or what led to his death.

SODDY-DAISY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO