ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

72-year-old man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

By Matt Adams
FOX59
FOX59
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhwY7_0gbga16400

CHESTERTON, Ind. – A 72-year-old Illinois man who was pulled out of Lake Michigan over the weekend has died.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Kirshnaraju Rudraraju of Woodridge, Illinois, succumbed to his injuries Sunday afternoon.

Scottsburg man drowns while fishing with son on Lexington pond

Conservation officers and an off-duty Indianapolis firefighter assisted in the rescue effort at the beach area at Indiana Dunes State Park around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

A lifeguard had been notified that a man had gone under the water and failed to resurface. Lifeguards searched the area and found Rudraraju about 15 minutes later. He was under approximately seven feet of water and about 100 feet from the shore.

Lifeguards brought him to the surface and started CPR while bringing him to the shore. A conservation officer and an off-duty firefighter from the Indianapolis Fire Department continued performing CPR after he was brought back to land.

‘It’s devastating’: Both girls pulled from Greenwood retention pond have died

First responders from the Porter Fire Department and Porter County EMS took over life-saving efforts. Rudraraju was then taken to Northwest Health Porter Hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries, DNR said. Autopsy and toxicology results are pending. The case remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

83-year-old dies in New Castle house fire

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — An elderly man has died in an early morning fire, according to the New Castle Fire Department. The fire department said crews were called to a structure fire at 5:21 a.m. on Friday in the 2500 block of Washington Street in New Castle. The fire was noticed by a passerby who […]
NEW CASTLE, IN
FOX59

Speedway apartment left with hole after parking mishap

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Fire officials say a driver’s parking error led to a car being driven into a Speedway apartment overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Speedway fire department responded to an apartment building on Hollister Drive off of N. High School Road. A car had been driven into...
SPEEDWAY, IN
WGNtv.com

9-year-old Hammond girl ID’d after drowning in Lake Michigan

GARY, Ind. — The 9-year-old girl who drowned at Marquette Park Beach in Gary Tuesday has been identified. At around 2:10 p.m., authorities were advising of two children in the water drowning at Marquette Beach. An 14-year-old girl was recovered and okay, police said. The other child, a 9-year-old...
GARY, IN
FOX59

Bodies pulled from pond identified as missing Indianapolis man, 3 children

INDIANAPOLIS — The four bodies pulled from a pond on the southwest of Indianapolis Tuesday evening have been confirmed to be those of a missing Indianapolis man and his three young children. The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as 27-year-old Kyle Moorman, 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 1-year-old Kyran Holland. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Accidents
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
City
Chesterton, IN
99.5 WKDQ

This Mysterious Indiana Hill Pull Objects Uphill

A road in Indiana has a very strange hill that defies gravity. You've got to see this to believe it. We have all driven on hilly roads before. You know that if you were to stop your car going uphill on a road and put it in neutral, the vehicle would roll backward, downhill, due to gravity. I think it's safe to assume that concept makes sense to everyone. It's gravity 101, and common sense. However, one road in Indiana defies that logic.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Two People Found Dead In Hot Tub

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a hot tub on the city’s southeast side. IMPD was called to the 4400 block of Southport Trace Drive at 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. That’s near Edgewood Avenue and Gray Road. Police say they found a...
SOUTHPORT, IN
abc57.com

Michigan City resident dies in shooting on Michigan Boulevard

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – A Michigan City man has died following a shooting in the 1600 block of E. Michigan Boulevard Wednesday night, the Michigan City Police Department announced. At 8:02 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call about a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on E. Michigan Boulevard.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WTHR

Firefighters put out massive scrapyard fire on Indy's south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters put out a massive scrapyard fire on the south side of Indianapolis Thursday evening. The Indianapolis Fire Department said the fire started at around 7:30 p.m. at Saul Goode Industries, located at 2024 Bluff Road near East Raymond Street and Madison Avenue. Multiple people called 911...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Indiana Dunes State Park#Lifeguards#Accident#Porter County Ems#Dnr#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Lafayette man rescues 5 people from burning home

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A Lafayette man is credited for rescuing five people from a burning home. Crime tape surrounds the burnt home on Union Street. Windows are boarded up. The siding is melted. The strong smell of smoke is still holding on days later. “I can remember the flames now,” said Nick Bostic, a rescuer. Monday morning around […]
LAFAYETTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Popular Restaurant Is Closed After Being Hit By A Car

A popular southside restaurant is closed for repairs after being hit by a car yesterday. Bloomington Police received a call shortly after 8:00 yesterday morning that a car had struck Cloverleaf South and continued into restaurant. The restaurant was open at the time, but no injuries were reported. The driver...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Retired Indiana teacher gets probation for slapping student

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A retired Indiana teacher who admitted to grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face in a school hallway was sentenced Thursday to one year of probation. An Elkhart County judge sentenced Michael Hosinski to one year in prison, with the sentence suspended...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
walls102.com

Coroner: 7-year-old boy fatally shot in East Chicago

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Coroner’s Office says a 7-year-old boy has been fatally shot in East Chicago. It says in a news release that Jermiah Moore died from a gunshot wound in a homicide. The news release says around 1 a.m. Tuesday, East Chicago police received several calls about shots being fired and the boy was transported to the emergency room at St. Catherine’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:28 a.m. The release says the boy was identified by family members. His address was unknown. Additional details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been released.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
FOX59

Cumberland police ‘detain goat for questioning’

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — An elusive goat tried its best to flee from police after being found in a yard it didn’t belong in, but Cumberland officers were persistent and eventually able to trap the animal in a corner where it was “detained” for questioning. The Cumberland Police Department shared the body camera footage of the […]
CUMBERLAND, IN
FOX59

FOX59

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy