Sonoma County Law Enforcement Target Sideshows Over the Weekend

Rohnert Park Officers are looking for a suspected thief who crashed his car off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Late yesterday morning, police were alerted to a theft at the Home Depot on Redwood Drive. The suspected vehicle was spotted by an officer who followed it onto northbound 101. After a nearly four mile chase where the suspect reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, the vehicle tried to exit the highway at Yolanda Avenue but instead drove through a fence and onto a field, coming to a stop near the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home & Cemetery. The driver fled into the nearby chapel before fleeing the scene. The car was heavily damaged and “miscellaneous tools” were found inside that were taken from Home Depot. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail and goatee wearing black clothing.

SANTA ROSA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO