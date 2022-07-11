ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Sonoma County Law Enforcement Target Sideshows Over the Weekend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaw enforcement from across Sonoma County worked together to stop several illegal sideshows before they started during the weekend. In all,...

Former SAY Employee Allegedly Embezzled Money from Non-Profit

A former employee of Social Advocates for Youth or SAY is being investigated for embezzling. SAY acknowledged that a former employee is suspected to have embezzled more than $75,000 from them. Investigations are being done by the Santa Rosa Police Department and privately by former Sonoma County Sheriff Rob Giordano on behalf of SAY. A suspect hasn’t been named by either investigative party. In a news release, SAY states “the employee admitted to activities involving misused and redirected funds for personal use. This employee was immediately terminated.” SAY has an annual budget of over $7-million.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Suspect in Highway 101 Chase and Crash in Santa Rosa Still on the Loose

Rohnert Park Officers are looking for a suspected thief who crashed his car off Highway 101 in Santa Rosa. Late yesterday morning, police were alerted to a theft at the Home Depot on Redwood Drive. The suspected vehicle was spotted by an officer who followed it onto northbound 101. After a nearly four mile chase where the suspect reached speeds of 120 miles per hour, the vehicle tried to exit the highway at Yolanda Avenue but instead drove through a fence and onto a field, coming to a stop near the Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home & Cemetery. The driver fled into the nearby chapel before fleeing the scene. The car was heavily damaged and “miscellaneous tools” were found inside that were taken from Home Depot. The driver is described as a white or Hispanic man with a ponytail and goatee wearing black clothing.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Coroner: One-Year-Old Girl in Santa Rosa Died of Fentanyl Exposure

A one-year-old girl who was found dead in an apartment in Santa Rosa in May died of fentanyl exposure. The Sonoma County Coroner has confirmed the cause of death after an investigation. A report says the girl’s mother had been using fentanyl in bed, then went back to sleep, leaving the drugs out in the open. The girl ingested the fentanyl by touching it, then putting her hands in either her mouth or eyes. The death has been ruled accidental. The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office will now decide whether to file charges against the girl’s parents, who were arrested the day she died.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Healdsburg Man Dies in Head-On Truck Crash in Kern County

A 54-year-old Healdsburg man has died after a head-on crash in Kern County. On Monday afternoon, Ricardo Gomez Perez was driving his semi-truck southbound on Interstate 5 in the Lost Hills area when another semi driving northbound crossed the median and struck Perez. The crash resulted in the deaths of both Perez and the other driver, 44-year-old Manuel Velasquez Garcia of Montclair. No one else was involved in the crash. CHP is still investigating what caused Garcia to cross the median.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Parole Denied to Woman Responsible for Deadly DUI Crash in Santa Rosa

A woman who caused a deadly DUI crash in Santa Rosa exactly one decade ago won’t be getting out of prison on parole. On Wednesday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s parole board denied parole for Heather Anne Howell. On July 14th, 2012, Howell hit and killed a 56-year-old driver while chasing her boyfriend’s motorcycle at high speeds. Test results showed she was drunk and under the influence of marijuana and cocaine at the time of the collision. The parole board says Howell has shown “criminal thinking” during her time behind bars, including fighting.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Bay Area Transit Mapping Begins with Sonoma County

A new unified transit mapping system for the Bay Area is coming together and Sonoma County is the first to try the new system. The mapping system is being put together by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and it should begin in early 2024. The Press Democrat reports that the commission chose Sonoma County first because it is a small scale example of the challenges of navigating disparate public transit systems. It also gained favor with the Sonoma County Transportation Authority, who were already working on something similar for the county’s transit agencies. After mapping is done for Sonoma County, the commission will then expand into Solano County and then the rest of the Bay Area. The project’s cost is $6-million for the entire region.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Woman Dies in Solo Vehicle Crash Near Santa Rosa

A woman is dead after flipping her car near Santa Rosa. Police say, on Thursday morning, the woman drifted off Llano Road, and crashed into a drainage culvert, causing the car to overturn. No other vehicles were involved. It’s unclear why the woman went off the road.
SANTA ROSA, CA
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up in Sonoma County

COVID-19 hospitalizations are back on the rise in Sonoma County. Last Thursday, 32 people were hospitalized. On Monday, the number had grown to 57. On Tuesday, the total was back down to 45. Until now, even though case numbers had been on the upswing for about two months, hospitalizations stayed flat. Health officials believe the hospitalization increase is likely caused by the rise of the highly contagious Omicron subvariant BA5.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Garage Fire in East Santa Rosa Home Causes Over $200,000 in Damages

A home in East Santa Rosa suffered damaged in a garage fire. Yesterday morning, firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on Laquesta Drive in the Rincon Valley area. When the first engine arrived they found a two-story home with a large volume of fire and smoke visible in the garage, and smoke coming from windows on both floors of the home. Crews entered the house and garage and managed to extinguish the fire in 20 minutes. The fire caused over $200,000 in damages, mostly to the garage. The cause of the fire was related to a malfunctioning heating device in the garage. One woman suffered injuries while attempting to fight the fire and was treated by fire department paramedics at the scene, then transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Homeless Encampment Closes Part of Joe Rodota Trail

Part of the Joe Rodota Trail in Santa Rosa is closed indefinitely because of a homeless encampment. Sonoma County Regional Parks officials say the camp is getting in the way of safe public use of the trail, which runs eight-and-a-half-miles between Downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol. A half-mile section of the trail between Dutton Avenue and Stony Point Road has been closed since Friday. The camp has only been there for a week and has grown significantly in size ever since. County officials say it now has about 20 tents.
SANTA ROSA, CA
Alcohol Permit Granted to New Controversial Sebastopol Restaurant

Despite ongoing controversy, the Sebastopol Planning Commission is awarding an alcohol permit to a new restaurant. The commission granted the permit to Piala Georgian Cuisine on Tuesday night. Several former employees argued against the restaurant getting a liquor license, saying co-owner Lowell Sheldon has a history of workplace sexual harassment. The Sebastopol Planning Commission denied the alcohol permit in May, but changed its mind this week, with reservations. Sheldon will not be allowed to drink nor serve alcohol at Piala, and the permit must be in co-owner Jeff Berlin’s name instead of Sheldon’s. Last fall, eleven former employees publicly accused Sheldon of creating a toxic work environment, with some accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
Body of missing Winters teen recovered from Putah Creek

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Solano County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body retrieved from Putah Creek on Sunday is that of Eduardo Fierros, a Winters teenager who went missing after crashing a truck near Lake Solano County Park. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff,...
California Sturgeon Poachers Busted in Investigation of Massive Black Market Caviar Ring

An investigation into a series of sturgeon poaching incidents has netted more than a dozen suspects—and unearthed one of the biggest black market caviar rings in California history. The poaching investigation kicked off in January 2022, when the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) began monitoring two men named Andrew Chao and Ay Pou Saechao of Oakland, California. They allegedly worked with several other poachers to take up to 36 white sturgeon from Sacramento Valley waterways.
Vegetation Fire in Cloverdale Contained to One Acre

A truck fire in Cloverdale burned one-acre of vegetation before being contained. On Wednesday afternoon, a truck caught fire in the area of 17900 Geysers Road in Cloverdale, near Geyser Peak. It spread to nearby vegetation and Cal Fire quickly responded to get it contained within an hour. Cleanup crews then mopped it up, including some spilled fluids in the roadway. The cause of the truck fire is unknown.
CLOVERDALE, CA
Novato Man Identified as Baseball Bat Attack Victim in Petaluma

Authorities have identified a 23-year-old man who was killed in a baseball bat attack in downtown Petaluma. Novato resident Adolfo Martinez Pena was killed early Sunday morning. Police found Pena lying in the road, after a friend reported he’d been assaulted with a baseball bat. No suspects have been identified, and the motive is not completely clear. Though, Pena’s friend told police there was an argument that led to a fight before the attack.
PETALUMA, CA

