A brand-new Mac Desktop powered by the M1 Max and new M1 Ultra, Apple's all-new Studio Display monitor officially hit shelves in March. The Studio Display, which was announced during Apple's "Peek Performance" event alongside the Mac Studio, has a 27-inch 5K-Retina display, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity six-speaker sound system. It's now available for purchase from Apple directly, or from Best Buy, Adorama or B&H. Right now, Best Buy is the only retailer we've seen discounts at, but we'll continue to update this page as the Studio Display becomes available at more retailers, along with any deals or offers that might flare up as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 28 DAYS AGO