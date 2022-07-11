ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

University of Mississippi student missing

By Autumn Scott, Destinee Hannah
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRsaO_0gbgZ0As00

UPDATE: Lee’s vehicle was found on July 11 at a towing company after it was removed from Molly Barr Trails apartment complex Friday afternoon.

OXFORD, Miss. ( WREG ) — The University of Mississippi has issued a Missing Student Alert after a student has been missing since July 8.

Jimmie Lee, 20, was seen around 5:58 a.m. Friday leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford, Mississippi. Officers believe Lee was visiting someone at Molly Barr Trails at the time of his disappearance.

Lee is a black male and was last seen driving a 2014 black Ford Fusion with a license plate number “JAYLEE1.” Lee’s car has a gold racing stripe on the middle of the hood and front bumper.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NiKVb_0gbgZ0As00

Lee, also known as “Jay Lee”, was wearing a silver robe, gold sleeping cap and gray slippers during the time he was last seen.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J65wC_0gbgZ0As00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kCN4_0gbgZ0As00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lCygA_0gbgZ0As00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvzfm_0gbgZ0As00

He is five feet, seven inches tall weighing around 120lbs. Lee also has black and blonde hair with brown eyes.

University of Mississippi Police Chief Daniel Sanford is urging anyone with information to contact law enforcement said they will provide an update on the case Tuesday morning.

“Law enforcement continues to actively search for Jimmie, but community involvement is an essential part of any missing person case.  We urge anyone out there with information regarding Jimmie’s whereabouts to contact OPD, UPD, or Crime Stoppers, no matter how small they feel the piece of information might be.  Working together it is my hope that we can see that Jimmie is safely returned to his family. We will send out an update on the case tomorrow morning through our normal channels,” Sanford said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to Lee’s whereabouts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the University of Mississippi Police Department at (662)-915-7234 or (662)-915-4911.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Missing Ole Miss student’s car sent to crime lab

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators announced that search warrants have been issued in the case of missing University of Mississippi (UM) student Jimmie “Jay” Lee. Lee was last seen leaving Campus Walk Apartments in Oxford at 5:58 a.m. on July 8 wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers. According to investigators, […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Missing Endangered Child Alert canceled for Tupelo boy

UPDATE: 07/15/2022 2:30 a.m. TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has canceled the Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Robert Holcomb Jr. MBI officials said Holcomb has been located and is safe. TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 5-year-old Robert Holcomb […]
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Beale street murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department investigators learned Thursday night that the suspect who was responsible for the deadly Beale Street shooting in April was arrested in Mississippi last week. A warrant was issued for Cedquedrick Williams, 17, after he shot three people on Beale Street on April 10....
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

William Faulkner conference to be held in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)- Nobel Prize-winning Mississippi author, William Faulkner, will be examined through the lens of modernism during the University of Mississippi’s (UM) 48th annual Faulkner and Yoknapatawpha Conference, set for July 17–21. Focusing on the theme “Faulkner’s Modernisms,” the hybrid international conference includes five days of lectures, panels, tours and other presentations. All keynote presentations, panels, film screenings and teaching sessions will be held in-person with a remote option for international scholars prohibited from traveling to the U.S.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Horn Lake Walmart robbed, employee injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Horn Lake Police say an armed man robbed the Walmart Supercenter and injured an employee Thursday morning. Horn Lake Police say officers responded to reports of an armed robbery at the Walmart at 4150 Goodman Road at around 10:05 a.m. Thursday. The suspect reportedly went to the money center and demanded […]
HORN LAKE, MS
wtva.com

5-year-old boy found safe in Lee County

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - After nearly 12 hours, a missing 5-year-old Verona boy was found Thursday night, July 14. Robert Holcomb Jr. seemed to be in good condition when he was found, only suffering from dehydration, according to authorities. He was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday near 252 County...
LEE COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Missing Ole Miss Student’s Father Pleads With Public to Help Find His Child

In a video message, the father of the Ole Miss student missing since Friday is asking anyone with information about his son’s disappearance to contact the police. In the video, released Wednesday by the Oxford Police Department, Jimmie Lee Jr., the father of Jimmie “Jay” Lee, thanked his family and friends and the Oxford and Jackson communities for the help and support offered since his son was reported missing on July 8.
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Lee
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Car of missing Ole Miss student found, police say

OXFORD, Miss. — A student from Ole Miss has not been heard from for a couple of days. University of Mississippi student Jimmie Lee (AKA: Jay Lee) was last seen at approximately 6:00 AM on Jul. 8 leaving Campus Walk Apartments and wearing a silver robe or housecoat, gold cap, and gray slippers.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

New Albany armed robbery suspect in custody

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A group of teenagers was robbed at gunpoint Thursday afternoon, July 14 in New Albany, according to police. According to New Albany Police Chief Chris Robertson, the armed robbery happened at Shady Dell Park sometime before 1:30. Police identified the suspect as Johnathan Scales, 24,...
NEW ALBANY, MS
actionnews5.com

Armed robbery under investigation at Walmart in Horn Lake

HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - Authorities are on the scene of a reported armed robbery at Walmart in DeSoto County. Horn Lake Police Department says officers responded to the Walmart on Goodman Road shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday regarding an armed robbery. They learned a Black male suspect went into the money center and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from an employee.
HORN LAKE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campus Walk Apartments#Ford Fusion#Opd#Upd
wtva.com

Man found dead in Lee County; homicide investigation underway

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide after deputies found a man dead inside a vehicle. Deputies arrived to the call of a vehicle in a ditch on County Road 1438 around 8:20 Thursday morning. According to a release from the department, deputies...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD: Wanted Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The suspect wanted in a shoplifting investigation in Hattiesburg has been arrested. According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 33-year-old Philip Ryan Bell, of Tupelo, was taken into custody Tuesday. Bell is charged with one count of felony shoplifting after stealing what authorities believe to be around...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brothers charged after shooting, killing teen in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two brothers are facing serious charges after a teen was shot and killed in Horn Lake, Mississippi over the weekend. Horn Lake Police say Ryan Turberville, 17, was found shot multiple times in the 3100 block of Edenshire Lane on Sunday after 10 p.m. He succumbed to his injuries before officers arrived. Police […]
HORN LAKE, MS
panolian.com

Sardis Healthcare Workers Recognized for Service

Sardis Nursing Home recently honored some of the facility’s staff with service award certificates and special recognition. Pictured are (from left) laundry aide Beverly Kimmons with five years of service, certified nursing assistant Mary Walls with 30 years, certified nursing assistant Frances Wooten with 30 years, housekeeping/laundry director Easter Battle with 20 years, Cynthia McCain with 20 years, and Brenda Riley with five years.
SARDIS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WREG

Whataburger opens doors of Southaven location

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Whataburger officially made its return to the Mid-South Monday morning after a more than 30-year absence. The first of four locations opened its doors at 11 a.m. in Southaven at 176 Goodman Road East near Airways. Roibin Sanders was the first customer in line at midnight. “Me and my daddy use to […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss releases non-conference women’s basketball schedule

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV)-  Coming off of its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 15 years, the University of Mississippi’s women’s basketball 2022-23 non-conference schedule has been announced. “We are excited about the mix of quality home and away matchups for our fans as part of this year’s non-conference schedule,” said McPhee-McCuin. “Along with two NCAA tournament […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy