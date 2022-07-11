ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court justices face protests, paid sightings

By Devan Markham, Tom Dempsey
WASHINGTON ( NewsNation ) — For service industry workers in the Washington, D.C. area, reporting the location of a Supreme Court justice out in public could net them up to $250.

Shut Down DC , a protest group in the capital, tweeted Friday that it would send people money via Venmo for any confirmed sightings of specific Supreme Court justices. The tweet named Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and John Roberts — all who voted to overturn Roe V. Wade.

The tweet followed reports that Wednesday, a crowd of protesters gathered outside a Charlie Morton’s Steakhouse in D.C. as Kavanaugh ate inside. The protesters called for the restaurant’s manager to kick the justice out and not serve him.

Floating abortion clinic proposed in Gulf of Mexico to bypass bans

Kavanaugh was ultimately forced to leave through a backdoor exit after protests built outside the main door of Morton’s.

The gathering did not bring any reports of violence, but the restaurant called the protest selfish and devoid of decency.

In a statement, Morton’s wrote:

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency.”

Shut Down DC later mocked the statement , posting a tweet that read, “Someone please do a dramatic reading of the @mortons statement and upload it to TikTok. Best costume/setting wins.”

Politico reported that the restaurant has since been flooded with fake reservations, calls and bad reviews due to its stance against the protesters.

Former Secret Service special agent Evy Poumpouras told NewsNation that people have the right to peacefully protest, but what they are seeing here is a complicated line between protests and paying people to possibly harass or stalk individuals.

“But here’s the difference: they’re public figures. And this is where it becomes different. It’s the same thing when we protected the president, the vice president, chiefs of staff … wherever these people would go, they would attract individuals who had unhealthy interest toward them, or wanted to cause them harm,” Poumpouras said.

She said it’s dangerous and reckless for the protest group to be tweeting out to people in the way that they are, because it’s inviting people with ill intentions to cause harm to the justices, or other public figures.

“You’re inviting problems,” Poumpouras said.

On Sunday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg defended the protesters against Kavanaugh who gathered outside Morton’s Steakhouse in an interview.

In response to Kavanaugh’s dining experience, Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten, tweeted in response to the news: “Sounds like he just wanted some privacy to make his own dining decisions.” This was meant to be a shot toward Kavanaugh’s vote to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.

Biden unveils executive order to protect abortion access

Buttigieg defended his husband’s response, saying that, “When public officials go into public life, we should expect two things: One, that you should always be free from violence, harassment, and intimidation … and two, you’re never going to be free from criticism or peaceful protest, people exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Buttigieg also noted that Kavanaugh didn’t even notice the protesters outside the establishment, but was told about them before his departure.

This all comes as protesters gathered outside the White House this weekend calling on President Joe Biden to do something to help after the controversial Supreme Court decision.

While biking in Delaware this weekend, the president said he had a message for protesters.

“Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It’s critically important,” Biden said. “We can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women in the meantime. But fundamentally, the only way we are going to change this is if we have a national law that reinstates Roe V. Wade, that’s the bottom line.”

Planned Parenthood has come out in the past saying it rejects any threats of violence during protests.

But just last month, Congress passed legislation providing extra security to the justices and their families.

The abortion decision led to gatherings outside the homes of the conservative justices. The gatherings did not bring any reports of violence, but early last month, police arrested a man near Kavanaugh’s house in Maryland. They said he traveled all the way from California with a gun, zip ties and pepper spray. The man later pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, but remains behind bars Monday morning.

The Hill contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 4

Boomer Dragon
4d ago

heck decency? I really do think the right to protest doesn't mean bothering others like that but they call it out at the neighborhoods and the police want to start a riot there. Public streets, public protest. But decency? what is the owner older than me at 60? it's about the scotus that shouldn't have been and that is indecent! The stacked courts over the majority: indecent and beginnings of fascism until even they are taken away or just a system ruled by the supreme master because that how it works when you regress to these few! The majoritys' freedoms are being taken away.

Reply
2
Timothy Travis
4d ago

and if the DOJ and FBI wasn't so corrupt this wouldn't be happening but after November when we take the house and senate they will start changing Thier tube because a lot of them will be facing charges and the unemployment line

Reply
3
 

The Independent

Petition calling for Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas impeachment has more than 1 million signatures

More than a million signatures have been registered to a petition calling for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. Mr Thomas has come under fire for his support of the the court's decision to overturn Roe v Wade, paving the way for women to lose their right to end a pregnancy in nearly half the country. He has further infuriated Americans in his concurring opinion by saying the court “should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell." Those cases deal with Americans' fundamental right to privacy, due process, and equal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Capitol Police arrest 181 people including congresswoman at abortion rights protest near Supreme Court

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu was among 181 people arrested near the US Supreme Court on 30 June following an abortion rights protest in the wake of a ruling to strike down constitutional protections for abortion.US Capitol Police reported 181 people were arrested for “crowding, obstructing or incommoding” an intersection near the court and the US Senate office building during a protest organised by abortion rights advocacy groups.Congresswoman Chu was the lead author of the Women’s Health Protection Act, a bill that passed the US House of Representatives that, if signed into law, would codify abortion protections affirmed by...
PROTESTS
Samuel Alito
Neil Gorsuch
Pete Buttigieg
Joe Biden
Brett Kavanaugh
John Roberts
The Guardian

The US supreme court voted in favour of … people getting shot

The US supreme court on Thursday voted 6-3 in favor of more people getting shot. More formally, they voted to strike down a New York law that restricted the ability of people to carry guns outside of their homes. Experts say it is the most consequential second amendment ruling in more than a decade, and it will make it much harder for states and cities to prevent their citizens from roaming around town armed and ready for shootouts like so many cowboys in Deadwood. One thing that is safe to say is that, as a result of this decision, more Americans will die violent deaths – with freedom!
CONGRESS & COURTS
SFGate

Supreme Court Rules 6-3 That the Planet Should Burn

The Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the Environmental Protection Agency cannot regulate how much climate pollution power plants emit under the Clean Air Act. The court ruled 6-3, along idealogical lines, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing the majority opinion. “Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
abovethelaw.com

Praying With Supreme Court Justices And Then Cited By A Supreme Court Justice. Hmmmmm....

Rolling Stone details the conversation between Nienaber and the livestreamer:. [Nienaber] spoke to a livestreamer who goes by Connie IRL, seemingly unaware she was being recorded. “You actually pray with the Supreme Court justices?” the livestreamer asked. “I do,” Nienaber said. “They will pray with us, those that like us to pray with them.” She did not specify which justices prayed with her, but added with a chortle, “Some of them don’t!” The livestreamer then asked if Nienaber ministered to the justices in their homes or at her office. Neither, she said. “We actually go in there.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Brett Kavanaugh was forced out of a DC restaurant by protesters amid anger at SCOTUS overturning Roe v Wade

Protestors chased Brett Kavanaugh out of a Washington DC restaurant. The restaurant said "unruly" protestors "harassed" Kavanaugh and other patrons. Protestors have demonstrated outside the homes of justices after the Roe v. Wade ruling. Protestors held a demonstration outside a Washington D.C. restaurant after getting word that Brett Kavanaugh was...
WASHINGTON, DC
Mic

A right-wing religious activist was caught on hot mic saying she prayed with Supreme Court justices

Here’s a little peek behind the curtain of how my job works: If I’m writing about a specific subject, and I happen to have a connection with any of the people or organizations involved in what I’m writing about, I have to say so right there in the middle of the article. If I have a really serious connection to anyone I’m supposed to be writing about, I say “nope, sorry, can’t cover this story. I’m too close,” and then I respectfully bow out to let one of my colleagues with some distance take over. This is a fairly standard practice to avoid the even the appearance — much less the actual presence — of a conflict of interest. For the most part it works out very nicely for everyone involved.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Elle

Anita Hill on the Supreme Court Overturning Roe and Where the Country Goes From Here

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, eliminating the constitutional right to abortion in the United States, in June, Anita Hill wasn’t shocked. Instead, it was more of a dreaded confirmation. One clue was the leaked draft opinion that surfaced in May, stating that the Court would vote to strike down the landmark decision that made the case precedent for the past half-century. “The first sign that pointed to how extreme the Court’s position would be was the fact that Justice Samuel Alito was to write the opinion,” Hill says, referring to the leak. “We knew his positioning—along with those of Justice Clarence Thomas—which have been among the most extremely conservative. Some would even call it radically conservative, especially when it comes to rights.” She continues, “I knew this was part of a strategy that isn’t limited to abortion.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
