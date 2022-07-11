IDOT announces railroad crossing closure/signal replacement

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that, weather permitting, Illinois 84 (19th Street) will be closed at the BNSF Railroad crossing in East Moline on Monday, July 18. The crossing, located between Illinois 92 and Morton Drive, is expected to be closed through Friday, July 22 to allow the railroad to install new signals. A detour will direct southbound traffic to use 13th Street, while northbound traffic will be directed to use 13th Street and Morton Drive. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time travelling through this area.

To avoid the work area, when possible, drivers should use alternate routes. They are advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict2 and view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map by clicking here.