Let me set the record straight: School boards are nonpartisan bodies. Full stop. School board members do not run for office as Democrats or Republicans. We specifically campaign and operate separate from political parties to ensure we work directly for the kids of the district, remaining independent of party planks and platforms. In fact, according to the Fremont County School District #1’s ethics policy, our obligation is to “[r]ender all decisions based on the available facts, independent judgment, and refusal to surrender that judgment to individuals or special interest groups.” Those special interest groups include partisan political parties.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 29 DAYS AGO