ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Police search for 67-year-old Detroit woman who went missing from home care facility

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nR8tx_0gbgXygH00
Amanda Cooley Photo credit Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search is on for a 67-year-old Detroit woman who went missing from her home care facility.

Detroit police say Amanda Cooley left the facility on the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd. – near Agnes Street and Kercheval Avenue – at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

She’s approximately 5-foot-4, 120 lbs., with blue eyes and black hair.

According to the director of the facility, Cooley lives with Schizophrenia.

Detroit police are asking for help from the public in finding her. Anyone who has seen Amanda Cooley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

DPD: Body discovered in Stoepel Park believed to be former Detroit cop who went missing 2 weeks ago

(WWJ) - Officials said a body recovered from a park in Detroit is believed to be a retired Detroit Police officer who went missing nearly 14 days ago. “We don’t know. We’re going to let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said via WXYZ while giving a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Police Precinct#Home Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

No bond for man charged in ambush murder of man at Detroit party store

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A judge has ordered a man charged with killing another man outside of a Detroit party store will be held without bond as he awaits trial. Terrance Anderson, 20, is charged with killing Francisco O'Neal, 48, by shooting him in the back of the head on Monday. On Friday, he was arraigned on murder degree chargers where he was ordered held without bond.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

State police: female suspect aimed pistol at driver after merging incident in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR (WWJ) - An encounter on I-275 left one man shaken after another driver pointed a gun at him during an alleged road rage incident Friday evening, state police said. Troopers said they first became aware of the incident around 6 p.m. on July 15 when the male victim called to report a gun had been pointed at him as he drove north of I-275 near Ann Arbor Road.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWJ News Radio

'Horrific accident': Construction worker killed after being struck by bulldozer in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — One man is dead after authorities say he was hit by construction machinery while working at a job site in Macomb County Friday morning. Chesterfield Township police said they were dispatched to an area along New Center Boulevard near I-94 and 21 Mile just after 11 a.m. after receiving a call about a construction worker who was injured after being struck by a bulldozer.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy