Police search for 67-year-old Detroit woman who went missing from home care facility

Amanda Cooley Photo credit Detroit Police Department

DETROIT (WWJ) -- The search is on for a 67-year-old Detroit woman who went missing from her home care facility.

Detroit police say Amanda Cooley left the facility on the 300 block of E. Grand Blvd. – near Agnes Street and Kercheval Avenue – at approximately 8:35 p.m. on Sunday.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing.

She’s approximately 5-foot-4, 120 lbs., with blue eyes and black hair.

According to the director of the facility, Cooley lives with Schizophrenia.

Detroit police are asking for help from the public in finding her. Anyone who has seen Amanda Cooley or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 7th Precinct at 313-596-5701.