Something needs to be done about fireworks in residential areas. In our neighborhood, they started Thursday, June 30, and didn't end until Tuesday, July 5. On the Fourth of July, a family on the next street started at 8:45 p.m. and was still shooting them off at 10:45. We called the police, but we were told that people were allowed to shoot fireworks until midnight. That is totally ridiculous. Something needed to be done as law enforcement could not do anything because of the time. This is why people take the law in their own hands.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO