ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New case of presumed monkeypox identified in Northwestern Virginia

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jmCK0_0gbgWy9800

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced a presumed case of monkeypox in Virginia on Monday.

According to the VDH, the new case is an adult male resident of Northwestern Virginia. The patient is currently isolated and the health department is identifying and monitoring the patient’s close contacts.

This case brings the total number of cases in the commonwealth up to 27.

Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. As of July 8, CDC had reported 8,238 cases of monkeypox in 57 countries. 790 of these cases were reported in the United States. Three monkeypox deaths have been reported globally.

Monkeypox is a viral illness characterized by a specific type of rash. Symptoms can also include fever, headache, muscle aches, exhaustion, and swelling of the lymph nodes. Spread usually occurs through close person-to-person contact or contact with contaminated clothes or linens. Symptoms generally appear six to 14 days after exposure and often clear up within two to four weeks.

There is no approved treatment for monkeypox in the U.S., but treatments to relieve symptoms can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination.

Two vaccines are also available through the federal government for people who are at high risk. The federal government is currently expanding vaccines and testing for monkeypox, and VDH is working with federal partners on these expansions.

High-risk groups include men who have sex with men (MSM), anyone who has had close contact with someone showing monkeypox symptoms or rashes, and anyone who has traveled to locations with confirmed monkeypox cases.

For more information, visit the VDH website, CDC website, and the World Health Organization website.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Why Youngkin changed COVID policy for daycares, schools, camps

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Governor Glenn Youngkin came out with new COVID-19 guidelines for K-12 schools, daycares and camps this week. The new advisory loosens quarantine rules and clarifies masking recommendations, especially for pre-schools. “As Virginians continue to return to the office and social settings, the pandemic is disrupting workplaces and...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia launching new mental health crisis line 988

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On July 16, Virginia is officially launching its 988 number, a mental health crisis line that connects callers to counselors and mental health services. This national hotline will connect people who call to resources through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. According to Staci Young, the...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
WRIC - ABC 8News

Youngkin visits those affected by Buchanan Co. floods

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Friday visited Buchanan County families impacted by Tuesday night’s floods. At 11 a.m., the governor arrived at Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School to unload supplies at the community resource center and meet with families to hear firsthand accounts of the flooding that either damaged or destroyed […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Central Virginia schools experience staff shortages, raise awareness through recruiting events, social media

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — More than a thousand instructional, support and administrative jobs in the Richmond area remain vacant as the countdown to the 2022-2023 school year approaches and school divisions continue to increase recruitment efforts. The breakdown:. Area division human resource pages showed Chesterfield County Public Schools has...
RICHMOND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Cdc#Vdh
WRIC - ABC 8News

Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency; southwest, central Virginia crews respond to Buchanan Co. flooding

UPDATE 1:35 p.m. (7/14/22): On Thursday afternoon, Buchanan County officials announced that everybody who was previously unaccounted for following the devastating floods has been located. In addition, there are no deaths directly related to the flooding. This news comes after heavy rainfall on Tuesday, July 12 led to severe flash flooding that affected numerous roads […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRIC - ABC 8News

More than 40 people were unaccounted for, Virginia state of emergency declared in response to severe flooding event

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency in the state to help assist in providing resources for response and recovery efforts due to the impacts of heavy rainfall and severe flooding in the southwest region. According to Buchanan County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Eric Breeding, around 40 people are missing as a result of the flooding.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia man killed in Goochland crash on I-64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County. Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy