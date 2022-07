Caleb Williams was the top-rated transfer this recruiting cycle and his decision to leave Oklahoma for USC this offseason was one of college football's most notable moves. It helped USC establish the No. 1 transfer class per 247Sports and recently, his father shared new details on his son's decision to leave the Sooners. Williams' father, Carl, handled his recruitment and any name, image and likeness possibilities that came his son's way. It was a multi-step process for the family coming off a memorable freshman season with the Sooners as a five-star prospect and impact player in his first collegiate campaign.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO