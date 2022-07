Benton Harbor has been part of Michigan’s Secure Cities Partnership (SCP) to help address crime with a system that recognizes enforcement and community engagement. In April of 2020 the Fifth District Crime Prevention Squad (DCPS) joined SCP in Benton Harbor. The DCPS is staffed by troopers from the fourth district post. purpose Their focus centered on the reduction of violent crime and fostering positive police and community relationships in the city of Benton Harbor and other communities.

BENTON HARBOR, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO