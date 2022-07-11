ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Convicted killer of former LSU basketball player found dead in prison

By Michael Scheidt
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aWOcS_0gbgWHdF00
Dyteon Simpson

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An inmate died inside the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday night.

Dyteon Simpson, 23, was found to be unresponsive around 8 p.m. and declared dead later in the evening.

Simpson was recently sentenced to life in prison for the murder of former LSU basketball player, Wayde Sims.

Simpson was in an inmate line when the discovery was made and “medical staff responded and rendered aid,” according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

A preliminary toxicology report from the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office indicated the possible presence of Fentanyl in Simpson’s body.

Investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy on Dyteon Simpson before declaring an official cause of death.

EBRSO says the investigation into the passing of Simpson and possible contraband remains ongoing.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Man arrested for allegedly threatening to pistol-whip mother of his children

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man was arrested this week for allegedly threatening to beat the mother of his children with the butt of a gun. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was the morning of Wednesday, July 6 when Gerald Wayne Collins visited the home of his former partner to inquire as to when it would be his turn to look after their children.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Basketball
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KATC News

Opelousas man arrested on attempted second degree murder charge

Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police said a man wanted for multiple crimes was arrested Tuesday. According to Major Guidry, officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 10:00 a.m. near Sapphire Street in Opelousas. An investigation revealed that 19-year-old JonDerrick Jeremy Authorlee shot a vehicle that was...
OPELOUSAS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Murder#Basketball Player#Violent Crime
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man arrested for waving knife during domestic disturbance

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after brandishing a knife during a domestic disturbance in Assumption Parish on Saturday. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 4400 block of LA 30 for a domestic complaint. Deputies interviewed the parties involved. As a result, James Tilly Jones, 47, was arrested for threatening people with a knife.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
tigerdroppings.com

My son just received this email from Ion Apartments near LSU.

We really do need common sense window control. Geez that is a stupid and totally unnecessary email. We really do need common sense window control. Probably had some incorrect rumors going around the complex when people saw a bunch of police and a coroner so management wanted to squash them. Student safety is a pretty big hot button with those apartment complexes right now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Mayor Teedy has a new boyfriend.

Our favorite mayor allegedly has a new boo thang. His name is Gilbert Jackson, entrepreneur, CEO, and felon. It is rumored that Teedy’s husband has kicked her out of the house for drinking and sleeping around with Mr. Gilbert. Gilbert is quite the catch and has an impressive political...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

Hammond PD looking for suspect accused of breaking into several RVs

HAMMOND La. (WGNO) — Hammond Police are looking for a suspect accused of breaking into several vehicles. According to police, on July 1 deputies responded to RV Solutions, located at 2300 West Church Street. Upon arrival, the Hammond Police Department learned of an unknown suspect that had entered several unlocked RVs and taken various items.
HAMMOND, LA
KATC News

Franklin Police in search of missing woman

The Franklin Police Department are in need of assistance locating a women who was reported missing by her family. According to police, 29-year-old Katelin Trosclair was last seen June 26, 2022 at approximately 5:30 a.m. Katelin is described as being approximately 5'6", 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
CBS 42

CBS 42

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy