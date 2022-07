TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Caltrans says that the $7.5 million Champlin Slough Bridge Replacement project that went on for 45 days and closed Highway 99 east ended on Friday. Highway 99 east has been reopened now that the project has ended. Caltrans says that work may be necessary and “any future work may require the use of one way traffic control through the project limits with minimal delays.”

TEHAMA COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO