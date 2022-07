Columbus-based Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is making changes to its top leadership, the company announced Thursday. Tom Linebarger will step down as chief executive officer on August 1, though he will remain chairman of the board. Jennifer Rumsey, who currently serves as president and chief operating officer, will be promoted to president and CEO, becoming the first woman to lead the company in its more than 100-year history.

