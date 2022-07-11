These Santana shows have been postponed with a focus on Carlos Santana's health

After last week’s unfortunate event when Carlos Santana was rushed to the hospital after passing out on-stage during a Michigan concert date, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise — that the next six shows of his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire have been postponed, in order for the veteran guitarist to focus on his health.

Listen to Santana Radio now on Audacy

After the initial release of information stated the incident was due to serious heat exhaustion and dehydration, and that “the Santana band has postponed tonight’s show at Ruoff Music Center Noblesville, Indiana,” along with “the July 9 show at Riverbend Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio; July 10 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Summerfest Grounds in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; July 12 at Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas; July 15 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, Texas; July 16 at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Woodlands, Texas.” Additional information was added to the statement issued by Santana’s manager, Michael Vrionis of Universal Tone Management, addressing the reason for the postponements.

Explaining it was “out of an abundance of caution for the artist’s health.” The announcement additionally noted that all shows as planned beginning July 23 in Paso Robles, CA through the end of 2022 are still confirmed and will be performed as scheduled.

“ Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs rest,” Vrionis . “Santana profoundly regrets that these postponements of his upcoming performances; but, his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

Santana’s recent hospitalization follows news released last December per his management, when Santana, who turns 75 this month, underwent an “unscheduled” heart procedure that caused the postponement of that month’s residency in Las Vegas, only to be resumed the following month and in late March, along with starting another North American tour.

As of now, the tour with Earth, Wind & Fire is scheduled to continue through the end of August. Then just two weeks later, the musician is set to resume his longstanding residency at the House of Blues in Las Vegas through the end of September before resuming for two more weeks in November.

For those who planned on attending those now postponed tour date — Live Nation will be announcing the rescheduled show dates, and assure that all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram