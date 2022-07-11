ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, IL

Missing Palmyra man found dead during search

By David C.L. Bauer
 4 days ago
A Macoupin County man whose disappearance prompted a widespread search was found dead Sunday, according to authorities....

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

