Missing Palmyra man found dead during search

A Beecher City man is facing a Felony Charge for allegedly running from police. 28 year old Jeffrey L. Durbin was charged on Monday in Fayette County Court with Aggravated Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Police at over 21 miles per hour over the speed limit. Information in the charge states that Durbin “who has been given a visual signal of flashing red lights attached to an officially marked police vehicle, did willfully fail and refuse to obey such directing.” The St. Elmo Police Department posted on their Facebook page that Officers are alleged to have attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Durbin on Interstate 70 at mile marker 77. St. Elmo Police said in the post the vehicle is alleged to have refused to stop and attempted to elude officers driving very reckless. St. Elmo Police say that officers continued to pursue the vehicle until it came to a rest at Maple and Edgar Streets in Effingham.

BEECHER CITY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO