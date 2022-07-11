Heavy rain on the way this week. Tropical cyclone also possible, weather service says

Coast residents should ready their umbrellas this week.

Heavy rain is predicted throughout the week while a low pressure system develops off the Coast.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to be a daily occurrence through at least mid-week, most likely near and south of Interstate 10,” the National Weather Service of New Orleans wrote on Facebook.

The forecast says that as much as 3 to 6 inches of rain can be anticipated Monday through the weekend.

That’s enough rain that flood watches may be necessary throughout the week.

In addition to the potential for heavy rain, there is a 20% chance of a tropical cyclone developing over the Gulf later in the week.

“The tropics typically get much more active in August, so now is a good time to review your plans,” the National Weather Service said. “Please stay up to date on the latest weather for the next several days.”