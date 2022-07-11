'Mass Effect,’ ‘Grid Legends’ and 30 More Games Are Now Free To Download on Amazon Prime

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
