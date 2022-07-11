ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

'Mass Effect,’ ‘Grid Legends’ and 30 More Games Are Now Free To Download on Amazon Prime

hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon has made over 30 titles on Prime Gaming free to download in celebration of this year’s Prime Day. Among the lineup is BioWare’s Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a compilation of the three games in the Mass Effect trilogy: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘League Of Legends’ streamer banned after being trapped in 3-hour match

A League Of Legends streamer has been banned for 14 days by Riot Games, after being trapped in a three-hour match by trolls who specifically targeted her. Earlier in the week, Kim ‘kkyuahri’ So-Hyun was streaming to fans when she was stream sniped by viewers – a practice that involves viewers deliberately queuing up at the same time as streamers, in the hopes of getting put in the same match.
FIFA
PC Gamer

Doom hacker gets Doom running in Doom

Maybe the ultimate "Doom running on stuff that wasn't meant to run Doom" scenario. Getting Doom to run on things that were never meant to run Doom is something of a cottage industry among a die-hard subset of PC hackers and coders. Your motherboard's BIOS (opens in new tab), a bunch of old potatoes (opens in new tab), a Lego brick (opens in new tab), a home pregnancy test (opens in new tab): The list goes on and on. But YouTuber and Doomworld community member kgsws has set a new standard for, well, something with this brilliant bit of techno-recursion: Doom running in Doom.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Games#Epic Games#Amazon Prime Day#Gaming#Video Game#Bioware#Ea#Codemasters
hypebeast.com

Turn Yourself Into an Action Figure With Hasbro's New "Selfie Series"

Leading 3D printing company Formlabs and toymakers Hasbro have announced a new partnership that will allow fans to order custom collector-grade, six-inch action figures with their own face on them. The new offering is titled the Hasbro Selfie Series, and fans simply need to download the Hasbro Pulse app, scan their face, choose their desired figure, and customize their character/hairstyle.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Amazon
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

Amazon Prime Day free games are available now for 2022, so make sure you check out which notable names and indie titles made the list. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself - a two-day sale event where you can find some of the best Prime Day deals on all sorts of stuff - while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with a Prime Gaming membership. Here's the full list of what's available, as far as free games go, for Amazon Prime day 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

EA’s new Skate is free to play

The creative team behind Electronic Arts’ new Skate — the first new entry in more than a decade — revealed more details about their skateboarding game on Thursday, including its full name: Skate. Just Skate, though EA stylizes it with a period. (“It’s Skate. Period,” the developer said.)
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Netflix Is Teaming up With Microsoft to Provide Ad-Supported Subscriptions

Earlier this year, Netflix announced plans to launch a more affordable ad-supported tier in the hopes of compensating for its dropping subscription numbers, and now the streaming company has announced a partnership with Microsoft to make this happen. Announcing the news in a blog post, Netflix says it’ll be leveraging the tech giant’s advertising platform and network of clients to provide cheaper access for those who wish to subscribe to its streaming service but aren’t looking to spend too much.
BUSINESS
hypebeast.com

Exclusive Look at Social Status' Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Recess" Collabs

James Whitner and his team over at the The Whitaker Group make it a strong point to give every one of their sneaker collaborations their undivided attention to ensure that every component of the rollout from the campaign imagery to the short films to the storytelling is on point. And next up on their agenda is the.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nintendo Acquires Animation Studio to Form "Nintendo Pictures"

Nintendo has officially announced that it will be acquiring Japanese CG animation company Dynamo Pictures, which will soon be renamed “Nintendo Pictures.” Dynamo has previously worked with Nintendo on its popular Pikmin Short Movies series as well as the game Metroid Other M. Outside of projects with Nintendo, it has also had its hand in the development of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Netflix‘s Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, and more.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

New Red Dead Redemption 2 Report Finally Has Some Good News for Fans

A report about the future of Red Dead Redemption 2 has been making the rounds, and it has nothing but bad news. The good news is that the source has since provided a clarification that removes much of the sting of the initial report. Last week, Rockstar Games addressed the future of Red Dead Online, more or less confirming support for it is on ice in order for it to focus more on GTA 6. What Rockstar Games didn't mention was Red Dead Redemption 2 proper. There's a growing demand for the 2018bgame to be ported to PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Previously, the aforementioned report claimed that work on this port was scraped and the plans were cancelled. That said, there's since been a clarification relaying word of slightly better news.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy